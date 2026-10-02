Khalwale links Kakamega governor bid to Sifuna’s 2027 presidential vehicle

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has tied his 2027 political plans to the decision Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna will make on the party to use in his presidential bid, saying he could contest the Kakamega governor’s seat on Sifuna’s ticket.

Khalwale said on Friday that he would either take up a leadership role in the United Patriotic Movement (UPM) or seek the Kakamega governorship through the political vehicle chosen by Sifuna if the senator decides against using UPM.

He spoke at the headquarters of the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) after UPM received its certificate of full registration, formally clearing the party to operate as a fully registered political outfit ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Khalwale said UPM's founding members and interim National Executive Council had agreed to support Sifuna's presidential ambitions irrespective of the party he eventually settles on.

“If Edwin Sifuna, when he announces his party, will announce that he's running on United Patriotic Movement ticket, these founding members and members of the interim NEC have resolved that they will welcome him with both hands so that he flies the presidential flag of Linda Mwananchi on UPM,” Khalwale said.

He said the same support would be extended to Sifuna if he picks a different political party, with UPM members prepared to set aside their own ambitions and back his presidential campaign.

“They have also resolved as founding members and members of NEC that they will then take this beautiful certificate of UPM, put it on the shelves and wholeheartedly support Edwin Sifuna and donate me to run on Edwin Sifuna's party as the governor of Kakamega,” he said.

Khalwale also confirmed that he plans to quit the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), although he said the move would only happen when the law allows him to make the transition.

The senator has been associated with UPM since its formation and described himself as the “invisible guy” behind the party, saying he was regarded at the ORPP as its patron.

He, however, said legal requirements prevent him from holding his elected position as a UDA senator while at the same time formally taking control of UPM.

“But because of legal requirements and we respect the rule of law, I cannot be in Parliament as the Senator of Kakamega elected in UDA and also be with UPM,” he said.

Khalwale said his departure from UDA would eventually happen and that he expected to take up a leadership role in UPM. He linked the planned move to his earlier removal as UDA's majority whip.

“At the right time, now that UPM is a fully registered party, at the right time, I will be migrating from UDA,” he said.

UPM's registration comes as political parties position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election. The ORPP register lists the party as fully registered, with its certificate issued on June 25, 2026.

Khalwale's remarks have also brought fresh attention to the political party Sifuna will use in his presidential campaign.

Sifuna has emerged as the leader and presidential candidate of the Linda Mwananchi movement after the group endorsed him during a leadership retreat in September. The movement said he would announce the party through which he plans to contest the presidency in early October.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has been the political vehicle most frequently linked to Sifuna's presidential campaign.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has publicly said Sifuna will run for president on the UDP ticket. The party was founded by the late former Lugari MP and Cabinet Minister Cyrus Jirongo and has since been associated with Natembeya.

Sifuna's allies had earlier considered changing UDP's name to the Ukombozi People’s Party, but the ORPP rejected the proposed rebranding after determining that the name was too close to another political entity.

The reported changes within UDP have also drawn opposition from some officials of the existing party, who have challenged the reported leadership changes. Sifuna's use of UDP therefore remains unconfirmed until the required party and regulatory processes are completed.

At the same time, the Linda Mwananchi name is involved in a separate registration dispute. The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal recently allowed the movement to proceed with reserving the name, although it faces registration deadlines as the 2027 election approaches.

Sifuna's search for a new political vehicle followed his fallout with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), where he was removed as Secretary General following an internal dispute over the party's direction and political alignment.

The ORPP later updated ODM's records to reflect his removal, after which Sifuna indicated that he was looking for a new party through which to pursue his presidential ambitions.

Khalwale said Sifuna was expected to settle on a political party soon, a decision that could determine whether UPM becomes his presidential vehicle or whether Khalwale moves to Sifuna's eventual party to pursue the Kakamega governor's seat.