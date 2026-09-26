Ruto allies question Uhuru’s timing over Raila 2022 remarks

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has challenged former President Uhuru Kenyatta to explain his acceptance of William Ruto’s victory in 2022 after claiming years later that Raila Odinga was the rightful winner of the presidential election.

Wetang’ula said Uhuru’s remarks raised questions about his conduct after the election, particularly because he oversaw a peaceful transfer of power to Ruto after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission declared the UDA leader president-elect.

“You peacefully handed over the instruments of power to the President. Why did you hand over power to him if you believe he did not win the election? What kind of person are you?” Wetang’ula said.

The Speaker spoke on Friday in Matungu, Kakamega County, where he attended a women empowerment programme at Mirere Comprehensive School alongside other leaders supporting the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Wetang’ula accused Uhuru of failing to respect Ruto’s mandate and questioned his continued political activity after leaving State House.

“Uhuru must respect President Ruto and allow him to discharge the mandate given to him by Kenyans. Why does he want President Ruto to serve only one term when the Head of State propelled him to two terms during his tenure?” he said.

He also criticised the former president for what he described as political interference after retirement.

“You should not be the first retired president to mess up his retirement by engaging in politics that backstabs his successor. Respect the high office that you occupied for 10 years courtesy of the votes of Kenyans,” he said.

Wetang’ula turned his criticism to Uhuru’s role during the 2022 campaign, asking why he did not openly campaign for Raila across Mt Kenya if he was convinced that the former Prime Minister should succeed him.

“You are not telling ODM supporters why you did not walk with their candidate in your Mt Kenya backyard in search of votes if you genuinely supported him.

“Address your shortcomings that denied Raila the presidency and keep off President Ruto,” Wetang’ula said.

Cheruiyot said Uhuru had previously worked against Ruto when the two were in government.

“Uhuru undermined President Ruto when he was his deputy, denied him resources, called him names and used his juniors in government to intimidate him. But his silence paid off as Kenyans elected him as their President,” Cheruiyot said.

He added: “Uhuru must respect the verdict Kenyans gave and move on respectfully. If he dares us, we will hit back strongly.”

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa joined the leaders in defending the administration, saying attempts to undermine it would fail.

He also declared his support for Ruto’s re-election and urged the President to support Wetang’ula’s presidential bid in 2032.

“You have our total support for your second term. In 2032, it will be your turn to rally your community behind Wetang’ula, who is our choice to succeed you,” Barasa said.

MPs Emmanuel Wangwe, Innocent Mugabe, Florence Jematiah, David Ndakwa and Oscar Nabulindo, together with Senator Vincent Kiprono, supported the position. Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet was also present.

The leaders used the Kakamega meeting to highlight projects they attributed to the national government, including Level 6 hospitals in Kakamega and Bungoma, the SGR expansion, the Rironi-Mau Summit-Malaba dual carriageway and the revival of Mumias and Nzoia sugar factories.

They also cited payments to sugarcane farmers and former Pan Paper Mills workers, modern markets and stadium projects.

Barasa said Sh12 billion had been set aside for 200km of roads in Kakamega and said the county had received 25 modern markets.

Wetang’ula further said the latest debate could affect confidence in IEBC, whose declaration gave Ruto the 2022 victory. The leaders welcomed a recent High Court ruling affirming IEBC’s mandate to tally and verify presidential results at the national level.