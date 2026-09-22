UDA hits back at Uhuru over 2022 election remarks

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has criticised retired President Uhuru Kenyatta over his reported remarks that he still believes the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won the 2022 presidential election.

In a press statement dated September 22, 2026, UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar Hassan accused Uhuru of failing to accept the outcome of the 2022 election, in which William Ruto was declared president.

“Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta continues to live and wallow in a fool’s paradise,” the statement said, responding to remarks attributed to the former president that he “still believes” Raila won the 2022 election and that “we all know what happened.”

UDA said Kenyatta’s position reflected what it described as an inability to come to terms with the election outcome.

“President William Ruto won the 2022 election decisively and conclusively,” the party said, adding that Kenyatta had continued to dwell on the outcome over the past four years.

The party also accused the former president of having attempted to undermine the electoral process before, during and after the 2022 election.

“His unconstitutional shenanigans to subvert the will of Kenyans before, during and after that election are known and recorded for posterity,” the statement said.

UDA cited several allegations, including the disappearance of Kenyans who were allegedly committed to the party, threats to former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati and events surrounding the August 15, 2022, final tallying of presidential results at Bomas of Kenya.

The ruling party further defended Ruto’s victory while attacking Kenyatta’s political record.

According to UDA, Kenyatta’s election victories in 2013 and 2017 were partly attributable to Ruto, who served as his running mate during the two elections.

“Truth be told, Uhuru would not have even won the 2013 and 2017 election were it not for the vigorous campaign mounted by President Ruto, then as his running mate,” the statement said.

The party accused Kenyatta of abandoning Ruto after securing his second term in office and choosing to work against his former deputy.

“Unfortunately, after clinching his second term, he abandoned his Deputy and chose to warpath with him,” UDA said.

The statement comes as political activity intensifies ahead of the 2027 General Election, with leaders and parties increasingly addressing the legacy of the 2022 contest and positioning themselves for the next election.

UDA also turned its attention to Kenyatta’s political future, saying the former president should expect renewed political competition in 2027.

“In 2027, His Excellency William Ruto will win resoundingly and once again put Uhuru in the dustbin of political paralysis,” the party said.

The statement was signed by Hassan Omar Hassan in his capacity as UDA Secretary General.

The party concluded by accusing Kenyatta of continuing to dwell on the 2022 election outcome, saying the former president should prepare for what it described as further political humiliation in 2027.