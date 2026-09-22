UDA hits back at Uhuru over 2022 election remarks
UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar Hassan accused Uhuru of failing to accept the outcome of the 2022 election, in which William Ruto was declared president.
UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar Hassan accused Uhuru of failing to accept the outcome of the 2022 election, in which William Ruto was declared president.
Appearing before the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, Ethekon said he was hesitant to apply when the position was first advertised.
Amisi dismissed Kalonzo’s continued focus on the IEBC appointments, calling it an overused political tactic.
At 48 years old, Edung brushed off concerns about his age, stating that he has what it takes to lead the electoral body.
Wafula Chebukati's daughter, Nekesa Chebukati, has disclosed that there was an attempt on her father’s life during the 2022 general elections.
Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati’s son, Emmanuel Chebukati, has shared his father’s final moments, painting a picture of a brave and jovial man.