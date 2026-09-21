Wetang’ula calls on ODM supporters to honour Raila by backing Ruto

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has urged ODM supporters to back President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election, saying this would honour the political legacy of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaker Wetang’ula said Odinga had chosen to work with President Ruto before his death and urged his supporters to follow the political direction he had taken.

“Our late brother Raila Odinga was a patriot who refused to see his country disintegrate politically. He chose to work with President William Samoei Ruto, who had been his long-time political rival, in the interest of the country,” Speaker Wetang’ula said.

“I urge all ODM supporters that all the votes you gave Raila in the last election, please give the same votes to President Ruto in August 2027. That will be the best way to honour his memory and the political direction he gave,” he added.

Wetang’ula spoke on Sunday during a church service at St Kizito Primary School grounds in Port Victoria, Budalang’i Constituency, where he also led a fundraiser for the construction of St Kizito Lunyofu Catholic Church.

The event was hosted by Budalang’i MP Raphael Wanjala and attended by Webuye East MP Hon. Martin Wanyonyi, Likuyani MP Innocent Mugabe, Migori Senator Eddy Oketch and President Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet.

The Speaker also called on leaders from Western Kenya to set aside their political differences and work together ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said greater unity and strategic political engagement would strengthen the region’s chances of producing a future president.

“If we come together and support the Kenya Kwanza Government, securing one of our own the opportunity to lead this country in 2032 will be within our reach,” Mr Wetang’ula said.

He also pledged to work with other leaders from the region to lobby the national government to improve infrastructure at border points and boost cross-border trade.

Wetang’ula described the Kenya-Uganda border as an important economic asset for Western Kenya and urged residents to make greater use of opportunities created by cross-border commerce.

“Our people must derive maximum benefit from the strategic resource that is our border. We must expand trade, create opportunities for our young people and ensure that the people of Busia have more money in their pockets,” he said.

The lawmakers, Wanjala, Wanyonyi, Mugabe and Oketch, said President William Ruto has done a good job and deserves another term to complete what he started.

“Normally, anybody who does a good job should be given an opportunity to finish what they started. We should give President Ruto one more term because of the good work he has done,” said Wanjala.

Senator Oketch observed that the upcoming election presents an opportunity for the people of the Luhya nation and their Luo brothers to unite.

“The people of Western and Nyanza will walk together. We should unite politically by backing President Ruto in 2027, if we are serious about bringing leadership back to the region in 2032,” said the senator.