DPP recommends defilement charge against Yala clinician over 14-year-old allegation

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended charges against a clinician based in Yala, Siaya County, over the alleged defilement of a 14-year-old girl.

In a statement dated October 29, 2026, the DPP said it had reviewed an inquiry file submitted by the National Police Service (NPS) concerning allegations that the clinician defiled the minor.

Following the review, the prosecution recommended that the suspect face a defilement charge under Section 8(1), as read with Section 8(3) of the Sexual Offences Act, No. 3 of 2006.

The DPP did not provide further details about the alleged offence or the circumstances under which it occurred.

The office reiterated that sexual offences must be handled in accordance with the law and its prosecution policy guidelines, ruling out diversion as an alternative to prosecution.

“In accordance with the law and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) policy guidelines, sexual offences shall not be diverted and must be handled in accordance with the applicable legal framework,” the statement said.

The ODPP said it remained committed to upholding the rule of law, promoting accountability and protecting vulnerable persons.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to independently, impartially and effectively discharging its constitutional mandate.

The case comes amid continued efforts by law enforcement and prosecution agencies to address sexual offences involving children and ensure that suspects are dealt with through the established legal process.

Under Section 8 of the Sexual Offences Act, defilement is a criminal offence involving sexual acts with a child, with the applicable penalty determined by the child’s age and the relevant provisions of the law.