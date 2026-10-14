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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

ODPP

ODPP ready for 2027 electoral offences: DPP Ingonga
News

ODPP ready for 2027 electoral offences: DPP Ingonga

Ingonga said that the ODPP has established a fully-fledged division dedicated to handling electoral-related offences, with specially trained prosecutors assigned to ensure the timely and effective prosecution of crimes committed during the electoral period

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