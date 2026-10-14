Woman released on Sh300,000 bail in alleged Sh7 million herbicide fraud
Caroline Lihavi Imbayi appeared before Chief Magistrate Dr Victor Wakumile, where she pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to defraud Dennis Ondieki Monari
Caroline Lihavi Imbayi appeared before Chief Magistrate Dr Victor Wakumile, where she pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to defraud Dennis Ondieki Monari
The murder case, filed in 2012, took more than a decade to reach judgment. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the High Court convicted Sagaray and the three Kenyan co-accused, finding that the prosecution had proved the murder charge against them
The suspects are politician Rose Mbithe Mulwa, her two children Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa, and police constables Julius Kipkoech Cheruiyot and Kennedy Kipkemei Borboroi.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) told the Milimani court that Karanja had provided crucial information to investigators and was now being considered as a prosecution witness in the murder case.
The conviction followed evidence presented by the prosecution, including testimony from the complainant and five other witnesses, supported by medical evidence. The court found the evidence sufficient to prove the defilement charge beyond reasonable doubt
In a statement by the ODPP on Wednesday, Musyoka Paul was sentenced by Taveta Senior Principal Magistrate Cecilia Kithinji following a trial over incidents that occurred on diverse dates in August 2023 at Chumvini Village in Taita-Taveta County
According to the ODPP, the court heard that Nyabuti used a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate showing a mean grade of C- to secure employment at the state-owned power company.
The six are accused of trafficking 1,036.044 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, which the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) estimates to be worth about Sh8.2 billion on the street.
The case dates back to October 11, 2013, when the suspect went on the run after failing to attend a sentencing hearing in California. He had been directed by the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Madera, to appear for sentencing on October 28, 2013.
They are accused of conspiring to commit an economic crime contrary to Section 47A(3), read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.
According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the charges follow investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which submitted its inquiry file for review.
Kiprotich was taken by armed, masked men along the Gilgil-Nakuru Road on Tuesday night before being found alive near Masinga Dam in Machakos County, hours after his abduction.
Ingonga said one of the biggest challenges ahead of 2027 would be establishing the evidence required to prosecute people who organise or finance political violence
In an X update on Tuesday, the ODPP said that Jacob Mutungi Matolo was sentenced by Senior Principal Magistrate Cecilia Kithinji after the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that he tampered with and vandalised a telecommunications plant belonging to American Tower Corporation
In a statement marking the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, the commission said enforced disappearance places individuals “outside the protection of the law” and exposes them to serious violations, including torture and ill-treatment.
In a statement issued on Monday, the party described the remarks as “reckless”, “divisive” and “dangerous”, warning that such rhetoric could reopen ethnic tensions associated with Kenya’s past election violence.
The court heard that after escaping, the three travelled together from Kamiti towards Kitui using motorcycles and public service vehicles before proceeding to Endao. They later abandoned conventional transport and walked through informal routes to avoid detection
The officers face charges including kidnapping with intent to murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, forgery, and subjecting a person to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment under the National Intelligence Service Act
The court also made it clear that failure by the DPP to make a decision within the seven days will result in Mulwa and Masiga being released unconditionally.
The suspects was arrested on Wednesday, August 19, in Ruiru, where she had attended a defence hearing in a separate land fraud case also being investigated by the LFIU.
The investigation was launched after a family member lodged a complaint on behalf of his siblings, alleging that the two suspects had transferred valuable family properties into their own names and those of companies linked to them
She accused Kaluma of making inflammatory remarks targeting people who do not support the government, alleging that the MP had called for such individuals to be dealt with and threatened that they could be sought out even in hotels and their homes
Gitonga was charged under Section 4(B)(4) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act No. 4 of 1994, as amended by the 2022 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Amendment Act.
Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga appeared before the Committee, where lawmakers questioned the administration of the scheme and sought clarification on loan repayments and the employees who have benefited from the facilities.
Ingonga said that the ODPP has established a fully-fledged division dedicated to handling electoral-related offences, with specially trained prosecutors assigned to ensure the timely and effective prosecution of crimes committed during the electoral period
The ODPP explained that the evidence presented during the trial established the connection between the suspects and the robbery, including the recovery of the stolen firearm and ammunition
Official figures dated July 25, 2026, show that 38 of the files were recommended for prosecution, while two were proposed for administrative or other action
The court also found that extremist propaganda videos recovered from Hassan's mobile phone supported the prosecution's case. In addition to the prison term, the court ordered that he undergo a deradicalisation programme while serving his sentence
Principal Magistrate P.K. Mutai on Thursday endorsed warrants of arrest against Francis Asanyo, Peter Omari and Elvis Obaigwa, paving the way for their transfer to the United States to stand trial.
According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the offence took place on January 11, 2026, after the 13-year-old girl went to a nearby market to buy water.