Dr Victoria murder suspect to enter witness protection as DCI seeks 14-day detention

A murder suspect who allegedly gave investigators key information in the killing of lawyer Dr Victoria Mutiso is set to be placed under the Witness Protection Programme, as the prosecution seeks 14 more days to keep him in custody.

Samuel Karanja Gathoni, alias Wakili, will remain in custody as the Witness Protection Agency (WPA) completes arrangements to admit him into its protection programme.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) told the Milimani court that Karanja had provided crucial information to investigators and was now being considered as a prosecution witness in the murder case.

Police Corporal Romana Odour of the Homicide Investigations Department said in a supporting affidavit that the WPA had already interviewed Gathoni over the information he gave investigators.

The interview was conducted on September 24, 2026, after which the agency began making arrangements to place him under its protection.

“The third respondent gave crucial information to the investigating team, hence the ODPP and investigating team intends to use them as prosecution witness,” the affidavit states.

The DCI said more time was needed to complete the process because Gathoni could face security threats, especially since some suspects connected to the murder were still at large.

Investigators have therefore asked the court to extend his detention by 14 days to allow the WPA to complete the necessary arrangements and move him to a safe house.

The prosecution also cited the risk of interference with witnesses, the vulnerability of key witnesses and the need to trace and arrest other suspects linked to the case.

Pending forensic examinations were also listed among the reasons for seeking more time, alongside fears that suspects could collude or interfere with or destroy evidence.

The DCI argued that these circumstances provided sufficient grounds for Gathoni to remain in custody as investigators complete the remaining work and the witness protection process is finalised.

Gathoni is the third respondent in the application, alongside Police Constable Collins Bett Kiplangat and Pius Muiru Mbugua, alias Headboy.

According to the affidavit, Bett and Mbugua have already been charged with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

They are expected to take plea on October 6.

The three were first presented in court on September 2, when investigators obtained an order allowing them to be held for 30 days as further investigations into the murder continued.

The latest application is specifically seeking another 14 days to allow the WPA to complete the arrangements for Gathoni’s admission into the protection programme.

The case relates to the murder of lawyer Dr Victoria Mutiso, whose death in July led to a police investigation that has since resulted in murder charges against several suspects.