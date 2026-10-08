DPP approves murder charges against five over lawyer Mbobu’s death

The Director of Public Prosecutions has approved murder charges against five suspects accused of killing lawyer, university lecturer and author Mathew Kyalo Mbobu, setting the stage for the case to move to the High Court.

The suspects are politician Rose Mbithe Mulwa, her two children Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa, and police constables Julius Kipkoech Cheruiyot and Kennedy Kipkemei Borboroi.

The approval by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions means the five will now face formal murder proceedings over the death of Mbobu, who was allegedly attacked and killed in Nairobi on September 9, 2026.

The case took another turn on Thursday when Cheruiyot and Borboroi appeared before Justice Diana Kavedza at the High Court in Kibera but were not required to enter a plea.

Instead, the judge ordered the two police officers to undergo a mental assessment at Mbagathi Hospital before they can formally respond to the murder charges.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said: “Mr. Cheruiyot and Mr. Borboroi were today arraigned before Justice Diana Kavedza at the High Court in Kibera but did not take a plea. The court directed that they undergo a mental assessment at Mbagathi Hospital.”

Justice Kavedza further directed that the other three suspects be presented before the court as the prosecution prepares to have all five formally charged.

Mbithe and Mulwa are being held at Lang’ata Women’s Prison, while another suspect is being held at Nairobi Remand and Allocation Prison.

The court has ordered that all five suspects appear before it for plea-taking once the mental assessment of the two police officers has been completed and the report submitted.

“The five suspects are scheduled to take a plea on October 27, 2026, after the court receives the mental assessment report,” the ODPP said.

The prosecution case arises from the death of Mbobu, a lawyer, university lecturer and author who was allegedly attacked in Nairobi on September 9.

His death led to investigations aimed at establishing what happened during the attack and whether the five suspects were involved.

The case brings together suspects from different backgrounds, including a politician, her two children and two serving police officers, all of whom are accused in connection with the same killing.

The prosecution will now be expected to place its evidence before the court and outline the circumstances of Mbobu’s death as well as the alleged part played by each of the five suspects.

The charges remain allegations at this stage. The suspects are entitled to due process and will be presumed innocent unless they are found guilty by the court.

The next major step in the case will be the October 27 appearance, when the High Court is expected to receive the mental assessment report and have the suspects formally take plea.