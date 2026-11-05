Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for defiling 14-year-old girl

A Taveta man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of defiling a 14-year-old girl who went missing for five days after attending primary school athletics competitions.

In a statement on November 5, 2026, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) said Principal Magistrate Eugene Kadima found the man guilty of defilement contrary to Section 8(1), as read with Section 8(3), of the Sexual Offences Act.

He had also faced an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child contrary to Section 11(1) of the same law.

The conviction followed a full trial during which the prosecution, led by Prosecution Counsel Louane Lwane, called five witnesses and presented exhibits to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred between March 12 and March 17, 2026, when the minor disappeared after attending primary school athletics competitions at a nearby school.

Her disappearance prompted her guardian to report the matter to the school's head teacher, who immediately organised a search to establish her whereabouts.

The search intensified after the head teacher received information that the girl had been spotted with the suspect in Mwangaza.

The two were reportedly seen walking towards a house where they were believed to be staying, raising concerns that the suspect intended to move the minor to another location.

The head teacher subsequently coordinated with police officers and the girl's grandmother to follow up on the information.

They proceeded to the identified house, where they found the suspect with the minor. The man was arrested at the scene.

The prosecution presented the circumstances surrounding the girl's disappearance and recovery as part of its evidence during the trial.

After considering the evidence, Principal Magistrate Kadima found that the prosecution had established the charge of defilement beyond reasonable doubt before sentencing the accused to 20 years in prison.

The court's decision followed testimony from five prosecution witnesses, alongside exhibits presented to support the case.

The DPP said the conviction demonstrated the prosecution's efforts to secure justice for children subjected to sexual offences.

The convict has 14 days to appeal the conviction and sentence.

Section 8 of the Sexual Offences Act criminalises defilement and prescribes penalties based on the age of the victim.

Under Section 8(3), defilement involving a child aged between 12 and 15 years attracts a minimum prison sentence of 20 years.