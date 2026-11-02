ODPP reaffirms commitment to prosecuting crimes against journalists

The ODPP has reaffirmed its commitment to prosecuting perpetrators of crimes against journalists, warning that attacks on media practitioners undermine press freedom, democracy and the rule of law.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson M. Ingonga said the office remains committed to ensuring that individuals responsible for attacks against journalists are held accountable.

Ingonga made the remarks on Monday during the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists commemorations held in Nairobi.

His remarks were delivered on his behalf by Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions and Head of Conventional and Related Crimes, Jacinta Nyamosi.

The DPP emphasised the critical role played by journalism in promoting transparency, exposing wrongdoing and holding public institutions accountable.

He described the media as an indispensable pillar of democracy, noting that journalists play a central role in safeguarding citizens' right to information and ensuring that public concerns are brought to the attention of relevant authorities.

Ingonga said a free, independent and responsible press remains essential to democratic governance, adding that attacks against media practitioners threaten the foundations upon which accountability and the rule of law are built.

"The media is an indispensable pillar of democracy. A free, independent and responsible press safeguards the public's right to information and amplifies citizens' concerns," the DPP said in remarks delivered by Nyamosi.

The ODPP maintained that crimes committed against journalists should not go unpunished, reaffirming its commitment to pursuing justice for victims and ensuring that perpetrators face the law.

The commitment comes amid continued calls for stronger accountability mechanisms to address violations targeting journalists and other media practitioners.

The DPP noted that attacks on journalists extend beyond individual victims, affecting the broader public interest by weakening the media's ability to perform its watchdog role.

Journalists play a critical role in informing citizens about government decisions, investigating matters of public interest and providing platforms for public debate.

Consequently, threats, intimidation and physical attacks against media practitioners can undermine the free flow of information and discourage reporting on sensitive issues.

The Office reiterated that protecting journalists and addressing impunity are essential to upholding constitutional principles, protecting democratic institutions and strengthening public confidence in the justice system.

The International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists is observed annually on November 2.

The day draws attention to the dangers journalists face while carrying out their professional duties and highlights the need to ensure that crimes committed against them are investigated and prosecuted.

It also provides an opportunity for governments, law enforcement agencies, judicial institutions and other stakeholders to renew their commitment to protecting media freedom and ensuring justice for victims.

Kenya's commemorations brought together stakeholders to reflect on the importance of protecting journalists and addressing crimes targeting media practitioners.

The ODPP's renewed commitment places the prosecution of such offences at the centre of efforts to protect press freedom and strengthen the rule of law.

Ingonga maintained that the Office would continue pursuing accountability for crimes against journalists, recognising that safeguarding media practitioners is essential to protecting democracy and the public's right to information.