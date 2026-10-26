ODPP seeks answers in two murders linked to Inspector Sang

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has secured a 14-day detention order against Police Inspector Kenneth Sang over his alleged involvement in the murders of psychiatrist Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso and city lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu.

Sang was arrested in Eldoret on Saturday and presented before Principal Magistrate Paul Mutai at a Nairobi court, where the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sought additional time to complete investigations before charging him.

The court granted the prosecution's application, allowing investigators two weeks to interrogate the suspect, record his statement, conduct searches, pursue possible recoveries and facilitate a mental health assessment.

The court further directed that Sang be detained at Kilimani Police Station as detectives continue investigating his alleged links to the two killings. The case will be mentioned on November 9, 2026.

Dr Mutiso, a former director of the African Institute of Mental and Brain Health, was shot dead in Nairobi on July 29, 2026.

Investigations into her murder have focused on ballistic evidence recovered from the scene, with detectives seeking to establish the circumstances of the shooting and identify those responsible.

The court heard that investigators recovered two spent cartridges and two bullets from the scene of Dr Mutiso's murder. A ballistic examination linked the recovered ammunition components to a Mini Jericho pistol that was subsequently recovered and examined.

Investigators established that the firearm had been issued to Sang, according to information released by the ODPP.

The ballistic findings form part of the evidence being examined as detectives pursue further inquiries into the psychiatrist's killing. Investigators have been granted additional time to conduct searches, establish possible connections and complete other outstanding investigative procedures.

The detention order does not amount to a conviction, and the allegations against Sang remain subject to investigation and the legal process.

The police inspector is also linked to the murder of Mbobu, which occurred on September 9, 2025.

According to the prosecution, Sang allegedly played a key role in planning the lawyer's killing and is expected to face charges alongside other suspects who have already been charged before the Kibera High Court.

The ODPP has approved murder charges against five suspects in connection with Mbobu's death. They are Rose Mbithe Mulwa, her children Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa, and police constables Julius Kipkoeach Cheruiyot and Kennedy Kipkemoi Borboroi.

The prosecution is pursuing further investigations to establish Sang's alleged involvement in the lawyer's murder and determine the appropriate charges.

The additional detention period will allow investigators to gather evidence and complete inquiries into both cases before making further decisions on prosecution.

The two investigations concern separate killings that occurred in Nairobi, with Dr Mutiso murdered in July 2026 and Mbobu killed in September 2025.

Detectives are examining forensic evidence and other investigative leads as they seek to establish the circumstances of the deaths and the alleged roles of the suspects.

Sang is expected to remain in custody at Kilimani Police Station during the court-authorised detention period, pending the completion of investigations and any subsequent charging decisions.

The matter will return to court on November 9, when investigators are expected to provide an update on the progress of the inquiries.