Court denies bail to Chinese national facing extradition to Uganda

The Milimani Chief Magistrate’s Court has declined to grant bail to Chinese national Chen Guang, alias Alex, for the second time as he awaits extradition proceedings to Uganda, where he faces 31 criminal charges.

The decision followed opposition from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which argued that the circumstances behind the initial bail denial had not changed.

Chen is wanted in Uganda to face 30 counts of forgery and one count of theft.

In its submissions, the prosecution maintained that releasing the Chinese national would pose a significant risk of absconding, citing his limited residential ties to Kenya and his international mobility.

The prosecution argued that Chen’s short-term tenancy agreement did not demonstrate sufficiently established residential ties to the country to justify his release pending the determination of the extradition proceedings.

It further submitted that his lack of ordinary residence in Kenya and ability to travel internationally increased the likelihood that he could evade the legal process if granted bail.

“The circumstances previously relied upon by the Court to deny bail remained unchanged,” the prosecution maintained in opposing the renewed application.

The state also challenged the proposed bail conditions, arguing that they would not adequately mitigate the risk of Chen fleeing the country.

The proposed conditions included surrendering his passport, reporting periodically to a police station and providing sureties.

However, the prosecution argued that the measures were insufficient to guarantee his continued availability throughout the extradition proceedings.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Duncan Ondimu, OGW, and Prosecution Counsel Fatma Shaban, who urged the court to ensure the matter was determined expeditiously while Chen remained in custody.

The prosecution said keeping Chen in custody would safeguard the extradition process and ensure he remained available to attend court as the proceedings progressed.

The court’s decision marks the second time Chen has been denied release on bail as the legal process to facilitate his possible transfer to Uganda continues.

Extradition proceedings involve legal processes through which a person sought by another country is surrendered to face criminal proceedings or serve a sentence, subject to applicable laws and judicial requirements.

In Chen’s case, the proceedings concern the request by Ugandan authorities to have him returned to face the forgery and theft charges.

The allegations against Chen remain matters to be addressed through the legal process in Uganda. The denial of bail in Kenya relates to his continued custody pending the extradition proceedings and does not determine his guilt on the charges he is wanted to face.

The matter will be mentioned on November 4, 2026, at 3pm for further directions.

The court is expected to provide further guidance on the progress of the extradition proceedings as the case continues.