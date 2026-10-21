Man handed a 7-year jail term for dealing in Pangolin scales worth Sh300,000

A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for dealing in pangolin scales belonging to a critically endangered species after he was found in possession of the wildlife trophies in Taveta, Taita-Taveta County.

Musa Ngondi was convicted of dealing in wildlife trophies without a permit or other lawful exception, contrary to Section 92(2), as read with Section 105 of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which secured the conviction, said Ngondi was found with four pangolin scales weighing 0.096 grams and valued at Sh300,000.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 21, 2026, the ODPP said the case arose from an operation conducted by Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers following a tip-off from a member of the public.

The court heard that on July 23, 2025, officers from the Tsavo West National Park investigation team received information that individuals at Green Park Hotel in Taveta Sub-County were in possession of pangolin scales and seeking a buyer.

Acting on the intelligence, the officers organised an operation at the hotel, with one officer posing as a prospective buyer to establish the authenticity of the information.

The undercover officer later spotted Ngondi, who matched the description provided by the informant, arriving at the hotel with another man.

According to the prosecution, the second man subsequently left the premises, leaving Ngondi behind.

The undercover officer approached Ngondi and asked to see the merchandise he was allegedly offering for sale.

Ngondi then removed the pangolin scales from his pocket and displayed them openly, the court heard.

The scales were tied with nylon paper and wrapped in white netting. They were later identified as wildlife trophies from a critically endangered species.

The prosecution presented the evidence to demonstrate that Ngondi was dealing in the protected wildlife products without the required authorisation.

Taveta Senior Principal Magistrate Cecilia Kithinji sentenced Ngondi after the prosecution, led by Prosecution Counsel Charles Mogaka, proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

The sentence underscores the legal consequences of engaging in the illegal trade of protected wildlife products, which authorities continue to target through investigations and prosecutions.

Pangolins are among the world's most trafficked mammals, with their scales illegally traded in some markets. The animals face significant threats from poaching and trafficking, making enforcement of wildlife protection laws important for their conservation.

The ODPP did not provide further details on whether it was pursuing other suspects in connection with the case.

After the conviction and sentencing, the court gave Ngondi 14 days to appeal the decision.

The ODPP reiterated its commitment to prosecuting wildlife-related offences as part of efforts to uphold the law and protect endangered species.