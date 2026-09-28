Meru man seeks KWS approval to keep two buffaloes on his farm
In a letter dated September 24, 2026, to the KWS Meru County office, David Kiogora M’inoti requested permission to keep the two buffaloes on his farm in Kithirune, Meru County.
In a letter dated September 24, 2026, to the KWS Meru County office, David Kiogora M’inoti requested permission to keep the two buffaloes on his farm in Kithirune, Meru County.
The President said he was forced to seek help from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), while calling for a lasting answer to the problem facing communities living near Tsavo East and Tsavo West national parks.
KWS said the deaths occurred between June 24 and July 24, with 10 of the elephants displaying the same symptoms before they died. The agency said the affected animals developed partial paralysis, leaving them unable to stand before dying within one to two days.
The case has been filed at the Environment and Land Court by a coalition of 4,640 citizens identifying themselves as Friends of Nairobi National Park.
The Senate Public Accounts Committee made the decision after Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku said KWS had not surrendered the management of the park as directed by President William Ruto.
Governor Lenku said residents wanted the transition completed without further delays and insisted the community would reclaim the park peacefully if the process continued to stall.