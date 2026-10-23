State rolls out Sh20.78bn plan to protect wildlife in 31 counties

Kenya is set to expand wildlife protection and improve the livelihoods of communities across 31 counties under a Sh20.78 billion conservation programme that will finance environmental protection, strengthen the management of natural habitats and create thousands of jobs over the next decade.

The Thamani Asili Programme was launched at Tsavo West National Park by Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, who represented President William Ruto at the event attended by government officials and conservation partners.

The initiative brings together the government, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), The Nature Conservancy (TNC), Enduring Earth and other organisations working to protect wildlife and natural ecosystems.

The government will provide US$80 million, equivalent to Sh10.39 billion, towards the programme, with an equal amount expected from philanthropic contributions mobilised through TNC and Enduring Earth. The combined funding will bring the total investment to Sh20.78 billion.

The financing model is intended to provide a dependable source of money for conservation activities over an extended period, helping reduce the sector's reliance on short-term projects and funding arrangements.

Through the 10-year initiative, Kenya intends to strengthen the protection of its natural resources while advancing its goal of placing at least 30 per cent of the country's land, inland waters and near-shore ecosystems under effective conservation and management.

The programme is expected to establish approximately 2.7 million hectares of conserved areas, improve the management of 11 million hectares of existing conservation areas and help communities oversee a further six million hectares.

Millions expected to benefit

The conservation plan is expected to deliver direct benefits to about 1.6 million people, with another 3.9 million projected to benefit from improved land management and economic activities built around nature.

Employment is also a major part of the programme, which is expected to generate 7,800 direct jobs and an additional 15,000 indirect jobs.

The opportunities are expected to emerge from activities such as ecotourism, sustainable grazing practices and carbon initiatives, linking the protection of natural resources to economic benefits for communities.

The programme seeks to support conservation while recognising the needs of people who depend on surrounding land and ecosystems for their livelihoods. Its planned interventions include protecting endangered species, safeguarding wildlife corridors and improving the management of rangelands.

Community involvement in the management of natural resources will also be strengthened as part of efforts to support the long-term protection of habitats and promote sustainable economic activities.

Tsavo among four priority landscapes

Implementation will begin in four landscapes: Tsavo to Coastal, Greater Ewaso, Greater Rift to Western, and Southern Kenya.

In the Tsavo-to-Coastal landscape, activities will centre on better ecosystem management, protecting water sources, tackling conflicts between people and wildlife, and helping communities develop sustainable enterprises.

The planned measures are intended to address some of the challenges associated with sharing land and resources with wildlife while supporting economic activities that depend on the surrounding environment.

The wider programme will also encourage communities to take a more active role in conservation, alongside efforts to protect wildlife movement routes, preserve endangered species and improve the use and management of grazing land.

Kenya Wildlife Service Director General Erustus Kanga said conservation should go beyond safeguarding animals and habitats to include the welfare, culture and heritage of communities living near wildlife.

“In Tsavo, conservation is not just about protecting wildlife; it is about protecting a way of life, honouring the cultures and heritage of our communities and securing a future where people and wildlife thrive together,” he said.

The Thamani Asili Programme is expected to bring these objectives together through long-term financing, improved management of conservation areas and support for communities whose livelihoods are closely linked to the country's natural resources.