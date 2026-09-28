Meru man seeks KWS approval to keep two buffaloes on his farm

A Meru County man has sparked an online discussion after writing to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) seeking permission to keep two buffaloes on his farm.

In a letter dated September 24, 2026, to the KWS Meru County office, David Kiogora M’inoti requested permission to keep the two buffaloes on his farm in Kithirune, Meru County.

M’inoti said he would take full responsibility for the animals and provide for all their needs.

“I undertake to provide the animals with proper housing, adequate food and water, veterinary care, secure fencing, and a peaceful environment. I will also take all necessary measures to ensure that the buffaloes do not escape or pose any danger, disturbance, or inconvenience to my neighbours and the surrounding community,” M’inoti said.

He also said he was willing to comply with all requirements, inspections, regulations and conditions set by KWS and other relevant authorities.

“I kindly request your office to consider my application and advise me on the necessary procedure and documentation,” he said.

It is not clear whether KWS has responded to the request.

Under the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, 2013, keeping protected animals, game animals or game birds in captivity is prohibited without a valid permit or licence.

The law allows possession of certain wildlife for regulated activities, including game farming, game ranching, live capture and research, subject to the necessary approvals.

The Act also provides that the Cabinet Secretary may grant licences for consumptive wildlife use activities, including game farming, game ranching, live capture, research involving off-take, cropping and culling.

Unauthorized possession of live wildlife is a serious offence and can attract heavy penalties, including a fine of at least Sh3 million or a prison term of three years or more.