Five arrested as police seize more than 1,450 litres of illicit brew in Meru

Five suspects have been arrested in Meru County after police seized more than 1,450 litres of illicit alcohol and equipment believed to have been used in its production during an intensified crackdown on illegal brewing and distribution.

The operation, conducted in Imenti North Sub-county, resulted in the recovery of more than 1,200 litres of Muna and 250 litres of chang’aa, according to the National Police Service (NPS).

Officers also seized 15 sets of distilling apparatus, 31 pieces of instant dry yeast and four 50-kilogram bags of sugar, highlighting the scale of the suspected brewing activities targeted during the operation.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the police said the crackdown was part of ongoing efforts to identify and apprehend individuals involved in the production and distribution of illicit alcoholic drinks.

“The operation, conducted in Imenti North Sub-county, Meru County, resulted in the recovery of over 1,200 litres of Muna and 250 litres of chang’aa.”

The five suspects were arrested and placed in police custody pending processing and arraignment in court to face the relevant charges.

The police did not identify the suspects or provide details of the specific locations where the alcohol and production equipment were recovered. The statement also did not indicate whether police expected further arrests.

The operation comes amid continuing efforts by Kenyan authorities to tackle the production and distribution of illicit alcoholic drinks through arrests, seizures and investigations targeting suspected manufacturers and suppliers.

Illegal brewing operations can involve the use of specialised equipment and ingredients to produce alcoholic beverages outside the applicable regulatory framework. Enforcement operations seek to disrupt such activities by identifying production sites, confiscating equipment and pursuing those suspected of involvement.

However, the NPS statement did not provide details of the suspected operation's distribution network, the intended market for the recovered alcohol, or whether laboratory testing was conducted on the products.

The arrests and seizures form part of the police service's stated commitment to pursuing those suspected of producing and distributing illicit brews.

“The National Police Service remains committed to identifying and apprehending those involved in the production and distribution of illicit brews,” the statement read.

The NPS has urged members of the public to report suspected illegal activities to the nearest police station or through its emergency toll-free numbers, 999 and 911.

Residents can also provide information through the Directorate of Criminal Investigations' Fichua Kwa DCI hotline on 0800 722 203 or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

NPS said information from the public could assist officers in identifying individuals suspected of involvement in illegal activities and supporting investigations.

The five suspects are expected to be presented in court after police processing to face the relevant charges.

The arrests come as Deputy President Kithure Kindiki leads renewed government efforts to curb illicit alcohol and harmful alcoholic drinks across the country.

On September 29, 2026, Kindiki directed security and regulatory agencies to reinspect alcohol manufacturing premises to establish whether they complied with applicable standards and regulations. The directive followed a meeting with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and heads of enforcement agencies.

The government has also stepped up intelligence-led, multi-agency operations targeting suspected manufacturers, distributors and other players in the illicit alcohol trade. Kindiki said the operations aim to disrupt supply chains, dismantle criminal networks and shut down unlicensed manufacturing establishments.

On October 7, the Deputy President warned that government officials who assist or compromise enforcement against illicit alcohol would face legal consequences. He called on security and regulatory agencies to enforce the law without fear or favour.

Kindiki has also proposed establishing at least one public rehabilitation centre in every county through a partnership between the national and county governments. The facilities are intended to complement enforcement measures by supporting people affected by alcohol and drug abuse.

The measures form part of the government's broader strategy to address the manufacture, distribution and sale of illicit and potentially harmful alcoholic drinks, alongside efforts to strengthen regulation and public health protections.