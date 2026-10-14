DCI arrests five, recovers 57 phones in Nairobi and Thika raids

Five suspects have been arrested and dozens of suspected stolen electronic devices recovered after detectives carried out separate operations in Nairobi and Thika targeting phone snatching and the suspected sale of stolen gadgets.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the operations led to the recovery of 57 mobile phones, an iPhone 15 Pro Max, two tablets, two laptops and other electronic devices believed to have been stolen from members of the public.

The arrests followed reported phone theft incidents along Limuru Road and in Komarock, as well as an intelligence-led raid in Thika Town targeting people suspected of handling stolen electronics.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the DCI said the suspects were arrested during the separate operations, which also led to the recovery of devices believed to be linked to theft cases.

One of the incidents occurred along Limuru Road near Muthaiga Mini Market Roundabout, where a motorist was using a phone while caught up in afternoon traffic.

According to the investigators, the motorist was making a call on an iPhone 15 Pro Max when a suspect identified as Kelvin Mwangi Gachuru allegedly reached through the vehicle window, grabbed the phone and fled.

The victim immediately gave chase, attracting the attention of police officers who were on patrol in the area.

The officers joined the pursuit and managed to arrest Gachuru, recovering the stolen handset. He was later taken to Gigiri Police Station for processing ahead of his expected arraignment in court.

A second incident was reported in Komarock, where officers conducting foot patrol allegedly witnessed three men on a motorcycle, registration number KMGZ 673P, snatching a phone from a woman travelling in a public service vehicle.

The officers pursued the suspects, arresting Kevin Musyoka and Deric Odhiambo. Their third accomplice, however, escaped with the woman's phone.

Detectives launched a follow-up operation to trace the suspect who had fled, leading them to a house in the Superloaf area of Mowlem, which investigators believed was linked to him.

The team arrested the third suspect, identified as Austine Mwangi, and recovered the stolen phone. Four other mobile phones were also found during a search of the premises.

The investigations later extended to Thika Town, where detectives acted on intelligence reports that individuals were tampering with International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers associated with stolen mobile phones.

IMEI numbers are unique codes assigned to mobile devices and are used to help identify handsets. Altering or tampering with the numbers can make it harder for investigators to trace stolen phones and establish who owns them.

Acting on the information, detectives raided a room on the eighth floor of Aliza Plaza in Thika, where they arrested Elvis Thuita Gitau.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of 57 assorted mobile phones, two tablets, two laptops and other electronic gadgets suspected to have been stolen.

The DCI did not provide an estimated value of the recovered devices or state whether all the gadgets had been matched to specific reports of theft.

The five suspects remain in police custody as detectives process them ahead of their expected appearance in court.

The agency has appealed to members of the public who may have information that could assist the investigations to report anonymously through its toll-free number, 0800 722 203, or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

Investigators are expected to establish the ownership of the recovered electronics and determine whether the devices are connected to reported cases of phone theft.

Phone snatching remains a concern in urban areas, particularly along busy roads, at traffic junctions and in public transport vehicles, where congestion and distractions can give thieves an opportunity to grab devices and escape.

Apart from the cost of replacing stolen phones, victims risk losing personal information and may face attempts to misuse data stored on their devices. Some stolen handsets are also believed to find their way into informal resale networks, making it harder for owners to recover them.