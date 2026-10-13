Nakuru man arrested after police recover stolen goods, ammunition in Free Area raid

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Nakuru County after detectives recovered suspected stolen household goods, military clothing and ammunition during an intelligence-led operation at his home in Free Area.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified the suspect as Calvin Okoli Ndimu, who is suspected of involvement in a series of house break-ins reported in Tabuga and neighbouring areas over the past two months.

The arrest follows investigations into the alleged burglaries, with officers from Githioro Police Station conducting a search at the suspect’s residence after receiving intelligence linking him to the incidents.

In a statement shared on its official X account on Tuesday, the DCI said the operation led to the recovery of assorted household items believed to have been stolen during the reported break-ins.

“A subsequent search turned up an assortment of items suspected to have been stolen during a spate of burglaries reported in the area over the past two months.”

The recovered property included two 43-inch television screens, two television stands and three subwoofers, alongside assorted clothing, bedding, footwear and other household belongings.

Stolen properties recovered by DCI detectives in Nakuru on October 13, 2026. — DCI

Police said most of the recovered items had already been positively identified by their rightful owners, providing investigators with leads to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged offences.

The suspect remains under investigation as detectives seek to determine whether he was involved in other incidents reported in the area.

The search also uncovered items that investigators are examining as part of efforts to establish the full circumstances of the case.

According to the DCI, officers recovered a pair of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) jungle trousers, a homemade toy gun, one live round and blank ammunition of calibre 7.62×51mm.

The agency did not disclose the origin of the ammunition or explain how the military clothing came to be in the suspect’s possession.

Investigators are expected to establish how the recovered items were acquired and whether they have any connection to other reported criminal incidents.

The recovery of ammunition adds another dimension to the investigation, although the DCI has not established publicly whether it is linked to any separate offence.

Police have also not indicated whether additional suspects are being pursued in connection with the alleged burglaries.

The arrest comes amid continued police efforts to investigate property-related offences across Kenya.

According to the National Police Service’s 2024 annual report, Nakuru County recorded 4,664 reported crimes during the year, making it the fourth-highest county in the country by the number of recorded cases, after Nairobi, Kiambu and Meru.

Nationally, the report recorded 5,734 cases of breaking in 2024, down from 6,886 in 2023, representing a decline of approximately 17 per cent.

The figures indicate a reduction in recorded break-in cases nationally, but property crime remains an area of concern for law enforcement agencies investigating theft and suspected burglary.

The statistics provide broader context for the Nakuru investigation but do not establish whether the Free Area suspect is connected to any other cases beyond those cited by investigators.

The investigations were continuing as officers processed the suspect ahead of his expected arraignment in court.

Detectives are seeking to establish the full extent of the alleged activities, verify the ownership of recovered property and determine whether further cases can be linked to the suspect.

The agency has encouraged members of the public to share information that could assist investigations into suspected criminal activity.

Through its Fichua Kwa DCI initiative, members of the public can submit information anonymously through the toll-free number 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

The channels allow members of the public to report information that may help investigators pursue leads and identify suspects in reported offences.