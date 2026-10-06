Three suspects flee KWS ambush, leaving behind 33 wildlife carcasses
The suspects fled before rangers could arrest them, abandoning 21 dik-dik carcasses, 20 dik-dik heads, 12 impala carcasses and meat from three guinea fowl.
The suspects fled before rangers could arrest them, abandoning 21 dik-dik carcasses, 20 dik-dik heads, 12 impala carcasses and meat from three guinea fowl.
In a letter dated September 24, 2026, to the KWS Meru County office, David Kiogora M’inoti requested permission to keep the two buffaloes on his farm in Kithirune, Meru County.
Under the programme, broadcasts will move between 10 parks, allowing viewers to see wildlife and different protected areas without physically travelling to Kenya.
Trump's order described ranchers as playing a "vital role" in the US food supply chain and American cultural heritage, while pointing to falling livestock numbers and rising demand for beef.
Kenya tourism, wildlife conservation, human-wildlife conflict, compensation, National Assembly, petitions committee, parliament, wild animal attacks, Kajiado County, Kuria East MP Marwa Kitayama, Rebecca Miano
The rescue followed an alert from local residents who spotted the distressed animal and notified authorities, prompting the KWS Rapid Response Team to intervene.
Since its launch in 2020, the Wildlife Ranger Challenge has raised more than US$25 million, equal to over Sh3.2 billion, to support ranger welfare across Africa. Organisers say the continent currently has only one-fifth of the number of frontline rangers required to effectively manage and protect its conserved and protected areas.
The case has been filed at the Environment and Land Court by a coalition of 4,640 citizens identifying themselves as Friends of Nairobi National Park.
The project will install wildlife-friendly protective covers on sections of power infrastructure identified as high-risk areas for animal electrocution, to safeguard endangered bird species while enhancing the reliability of electricity supply in affected regions
KWS further explained that encounters between large and powerful animals, such as lions and hippos, are often violent and unpredictable, reflecting the fragile balance that supports life in protected ecosystems like the Maasai Mara.
The digital portal is designed to modernise conservation funding, offering a broader platform for contributions while lessening reliance on conventional financing sources.
The updated regulations, the first in 18 years, aim to boost financial sustainability, enhance visitor experience, and protect Kenya’s wildlife heritage.