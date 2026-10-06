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Radio Generation Kenya

Wildlife conservation

Sh3.2 billion raised to improve welfare of Africa’s wildlife rangers
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Sh3.2 billion raised to improve welfare of Africa’s wildlife rangers

Since its launch in 2020, the Wildlife Ranger Challenge has raised more than US$25 million, equal to over Sh3.2 billion, to support ranger welfare across Africa. Organisers say the continent currently has only one-fifth of the number of frontline rangers required to effectively manage and protect its conserved and protected areas.

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