Three suspects flee KWS ambush, leaving behind 33 wildlife carcasses

Three suspected poachers escaped a Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) ambush in Tana North Sub-County, leaving behind a motorbike and a large haul of wildlife meat and carcasses in Komorjila village.

The suspects fled before rangers could arrest them, abandoning 21 dik-dik carcasses, 20 dik-dik heads, 12 impala carcasses and meat from three guinea fowl.

The rangers also recovered two machetes, two slashers and the motorbike believed to have been used to transport the wildlife products.

Tana River County warden Bakari George said the operation was launched after KWS received information from local informers about suspected poaching activities in the area.

Speaking during a press briefing on Tuesday, George said officers were sent to the area at about 8am and positioned themselves to catch the suspects while carrying out the illegal activity.

By the time the rangers reached the location, however, the three men had escaped, leaving behind the items they had been using.

“They left behind a motorbike, two machetes, two slashers, 21 carcasses of dikdik, 20 heads of dikdik, 12 carcasses of impala, and meat of three guinea fowl,” George said.

The warden said KWS had been monitoring the area for some time because Tana River is among the counties where the consumption of wildlife meat has been reported.

He said the latest operation formed part of wider efforts to stop poaching as well as the illegal movement and consumption of wildlife products in the county.

George cautioned residents against purchasing or eating meat obtained from wild animals, warning that anyone found involved could face prosecution.

He also pointed to the health dangers linked to handling and consuming wildlife meat, saying diseases carried by wild animals could be passed on to people and livestock.

“We are calling on the residents of Tana River to stop killing our wildlife because they are part of our resources,” he said.

“Additionally, the wildlife has deadly diseases that could be transmitted to humans and to our livestock. Let us refuse and condemn consuming wildlife meat,” he added.

George further warned that being found with or transporting wildlife meat amounts to an offence, urging residents to help KWS by reporting suspected poaching activities and refusing to buy illegally obtained meat.

“Consuming wildlife meat is also illegal. If you are arrested, the law will follow its course,” George said.

He called for stronger cooperation between KWS and communities in the area to help protect wildlife and support peaceful coexistence between people and wild animals.

The rangers took possession of the abandoned motorbike, weapons and wildlife products as investigations continued to establish the identities of the suspects and track them down.