Three suspects flee KWS ambush, leaving behind 33 wildlife carcasses
The suspects fled before rangers could arrest them, abandoning 21 dik-dik carcasses, 20 dik-dik heads, 12 impala carcasses and meat from three guinea fowl.
The suspects fled before rangers could arrest them, abandoning 21 dik-dik carcasses, 20 dik-dik heads, 12 impala carcasses and meat from three guinea fowl.
The plan was launched at the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy during a joint event attended by the Kenyan Government, Mountain Bongo conservation partners and the International Union for Conservation of Nature Species Survival Commission (IUCN SSC) Committee, which is holding its meeting in Africa for the first time.
Under the programme, broadcasts will move between 10 parks, allowing viewers to see wildlife and different protected areas without physically travelling to Kenya.
The President also appointed Moses Narok to chair the board of the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority for one year.
Mt Kenya, wildfire, forest fires, Kenya Forest Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, Rhino Ark Charitable Trust, Lewa Conservancy, Kenya Defence Forces, Tropic Air, Meru County, environment, bushfires
She said the transition was already taking shape through electric safari vehicles in the Maasai Mara and solar-powered eco-lodges operating off the national electricity grid
The rescue followed an alert from local residents who spotted the distressed animal and notified authorities, prompting the KWS Rapid Response Team to intervene.
In a statement on Saturday, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said field investigations, laboratory tests and environmental sampling had been conducted, with preliminary results pointing to the “probable involvement of a toxic substance”.
The senator questioned how any plans to interfere with Kakamega Forest could be considered, saying forests should be preserved instead of being opened up for development.
KWS said the deaths, which mainly involved adult females and calves, have prompted intensified surveillance and veterinary monitoring across the ecosystem, while assuring the public and tourism stakeholders that Amboseli National Park remains open and there is no evidence so far of an infectious or transmissible disease
Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said the Government was committed to steadily improving the welfare of rangers in recognition of the demanding and dangerous nature of their work.
KWS Director General Erustus Kanga said the Pest Control Products Board has been tasked with leading the technical investigation because it regulates pesticides used across the country.
According to the UGM Party, the dead animals comprised one adult male elephant, nine female elephants and their calves. Preliminary investigations are said to point to the ingestion of cyanide-contaminated tomatoes, possibly linked to the use of highly toxic agricultural pesticides on nearby farms.
Mombasa Deputy Park Warden Daniel Kirui says community partnerships, coral restoration, and the protection of endangered species are at the heart of efforts to safeguard Kenya's oldest marine park for future generations
The sixth edition of the Firi Cultural Festival is underway in Mombasa, with a gala dinner on Friday followed by cultural exhibitions, live performances, local cuisine and business discussions at Mama Ngina Waterfront Park on Saturday and Sunday.
Lemayan, a ranger at Samburu National Reserve, retained his men’s 42km crown after mastering the demanding terrain to cross the finish line in 2:27:04.
State Department for Wildlife Director of Administration Vincent Ongere said the government had so far compensated more than 700 residents in Laikipia through the programme and was working to settle additional claims.
Kihika is a central figure in the probe into allegations of forced disappearances involving young fishermen at Lake Nakuru National Park, but has not taken part in any of the hearings despite being required.
The forum, convened through NGEC’s Isiolo Regional Office in partnership with Inform Action Organisation and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), sought to strengthen coordinated responses aimed at promoting equality and improving safety and welfare in the region
Friends of Nairobi National Park said they are preparing to use all legal and civic options to block the project, insisting the proposal risks weakening the ecological balance of the 117-square-kilometre park located near Nairobi’s central business district.
The procession had been organised to draw attention to environmental and land-use concerns linked to the protected park area
In a statement by the Director of Public Prosecution on Wednesday, the court found Ahmed Guyo Hiddi guilty of being in possession of two pieces of elephant tusks weighing approximately 3.8 kilograms and valued at Sh380,000, without the requisite permit or exemption from the Director General of the Kenya Wildlife Service.
Kenya Wildlife Service says it detected abnormal foamy water inflows on April 30 and has started water sampling and enforcement. The suspected contamination enters via the Mlolongo Athi Dam ecosystem, threatening rivers and downstream communities.
The bus, which was transiting from Tanzania into Kenya, was flagged by a joint team of customs officers and border security personnel during standard clearance procedures. Attention was drawn to a wooden box that had been listed as containing motor vehicle parts.
The directive follows a rejected information request and warns of possible prosecution for non-compliance.
The service added that the ruling reflects the judiciary’s firm stance on wildlife-related offences, including crimes involving lesser-known but ecologically significant species.
The National Assembly Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities,noted that despite prior communication, no formal explanation had been submitted by the Director General.
The petition under review was submitted by Anselm Mwadime, who is seeking changes to the classification of the Tsavo parks. The ministry maintained that such changes would interfere with conservation systems and long-term ecological stability.
KWS further explained that encounters between large and powerful animals, such as lions and hippos, are often violent and unpredictable, reflecting the fragile balance that supports life in protected ecosystems like the Maasai Mara.
According to the agency, plans to relocate and modernise the orphanage have been in development since 2013 and are grounded in the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, which requires KWS to maintain proper animal welfare standards.