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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kenya Wildlife Service

Kenya unveils five-year plan to save Mountain Bongo from extinction
News

Kenya unveils five-year plan to save Mountain Bongo from extinction

The plan was launched at the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy during a joint event attended by the Kenyan Government, Mountain Bongo conservation partners and the International Union for Conservation of Nature Species Survival Commission (IUCN SSC) Committee, which is holding its meeting in Africa for the first time.

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Amboseli elephant deaths hit 16 as cyanide poisoning comes under probe
News

Amboseli elephant deaths hit 16 as cyanide poisoning comes under probe

KWS said the deaths, which mainly involved adult females and calves, have prompted intensified surveillance and veterinary monitoring across the ecosystem, while assuring the public and tourism stakeholders that Amboseli National Park remains open and there is no evidence so far of an infectious or transmissible disease

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Garsen court delivers five-year sentence in illegal wildlife trophies case
Corridors of Justice

Garsen court delivers five-year sentence in illegal wildlife trophies case

In a statement by the Director of Public Prosecution on Wednesday, the court found Ahmed Guyo Hiddi guilty of being in possession of two pieces of elephant tusks weighing approximately 3.8 kilograms and valued at Sh380,000, without the requisite permit or exemption from the Director General of the Kenya Wildlife Service.

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