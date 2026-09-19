Fresh State Board changes as Ruto, CSs appoint and reappoint officials

Several State agencies and public institutions are set for changes in their boards and councils after President William Ruto and Cabinet secretaries announced a new round of appointments and reappointments.

The changes, published through Gazette notices dated September 18, 2026, include fresh three-year terms for a number of officials, while others have been appointed to new positions within State institutions.

Ruto renewed Moses Njenga Chege’s tenure as Non-Executive Chairperson of the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) for another three years.

The President also appointed Moses Narok to chair the board of the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority for one year.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by paragraph 5 (1) (a) of the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority Order, 2013, I, William Samoei Ruto...appoint— Moses Narok as a Non-Executive Chairperson of the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority Board, for a period of one (1) year," the notice states.

The appointments take effect from September 18, 2026, according to the gazette notices.

At the National Treasury, Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi extended Rose Towett’s membership of the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics board by three years.

Mbadi also gave Ibrahim Mohamed Salat another three-year term on the Retirement Benefits Authority Board.

In the energy sector, Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi renewed Diba Daudi Huka’s membership of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority board for a further three years.

Several positions under the Tourism and Wildlife Ministry were also filled or renewed by Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano.

Miano extended Patrick Ngere’s tenure as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Tourism Fund for three years.

She appointed Nicholas Kimeli and Dr Yvonne Tharao as members of the Tourism Fund board, with both officials set to serve three-year terms.

At Kenya Utalii College, Rose Polyne Nyambura was retained as a member of the college council for another three years.

Miano also appointed Dr Dorothy Jepkoech Rotich to the council for a three-year period.

Two members of the Kenya Wildlife Service Board of Trustees will also continue in office for another three years.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 8(2) (f) of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife appoints— Michael Michemi Ndegwa, Beatrice Lempaira- to be the Members of the Board of Trustees of the Kenya Wildlife Service, for a further period of three (3) years," adds the notice.

The water sector also received new appointments, with Cabinet Secretary Eric Murithi Muga naming Lilian Anyango Yonga to the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority for three years.

Muga further appointed Silas Tochim to the Governing Council of the Kenya Water Institute for a similar three-year period.

In education, Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba appointed Captain Antony Kiroken as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kajiado National Polytechnic Council.

Kiroken’s three-year term began on September 18, 2026.

The appointment also came with the cancellation of an earlier notice, Gazette Notice No. 14423 of 2026, concerning the council.

Chief Justice Martha Koome made another appointment, naming Maurice Murunga Osundwa to the Auctioneers Licensing Board.

Osundwa’s three-year term started on September 4, 2026, under the Auctioneers Act.

The latest round of changes covers a wide range of regulatory agencies, State corporations, public institutions, boards and governing councils.