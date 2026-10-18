Kalonzo alleges plot to arrest Governor Natembeya
Speaking in a video posted on X on Saturday, Kalonzo said he had learned of the reported threat while on a routine home visit in Wingie.
Speaking in a video posted on X on Saturday, Kalonzo said he had learned of the reported threat while on a routine home visit in Wingie.
The President said the government had committed Sh3.5 billion to improve the institution’s infrastructure, with the planned projects including student accommodation, a library and lecture halls.
Speaking at a rally in Nandi on Saturday, October 17, Wandayi told Ruto that followers of the late opposition leader, popularly known as Baba, were supporting his presidency, pointing to a shift in political loyalties as the next election draws closer.
The President accused his political rivals of seeking leadership positions without being prepared to account for their promises or explain how they would deliver on them.
The President said the country's democratic progress depended on voters evaluating competing policies and development agendas rather than allowing political leaders to divide them along ethnic lines.
In 2022, Ruto said, Kenyans “buried the politics of tribalism”, adding that political competition should be based on policies and development records rather than ethnicity.
Kipchumba Murkomen explains why he believes roads, electricity and economic opportunities are central to addressing insecurity and tensions in West Pokot County.
The President ridiculed the launch of what he described as an “empty party” (The Equitable Party), suggesting that its political ambitions lacked substance and questioning why Kenyans should support the opposition
The President's remarks came as he continued a 10-day tour of the North Rift, combining criticism of the opposition with efforts to highlight his administration’s development record and rally support for another presidential term.
The President maintained that voters would reject politicians who rely on ethnic mobilisation and divisive rhetoric, arguing that the country had moved beyond politics centred on name-calling and propaganda.
Speaking during the Second National Development Implementation Committee meeting in Nairobi on Monday, October 12, Sakaja urged government ministries and agencies to address the outstanding issues and ensure the agreement delivers the improvements promised to city residents.
Speaking during Radio Generation’s Powerfile show on Monday, Osoi argued that the government should demonstrate that local investors lack the financial and technical capacity to undertake the project before bringing in an investor from Nigeria.
The projects are part of the government’s broader development agenda, which includes the Affordable Housing Programme, expanded electricity access and the Social Health Authority, aimed at improving service delivery and access to essential services for Kenyans, particularly low- and middle-income households
The initiative is aimed at promoting tree planting while creating additional income opportunities through the production and processing of cocoa.
The President maintained that the funds needed to build a hospital were available but accused opponents of slowing down the implementation of the project.
Ruto is scheduled to kick off the tour on Saturday, October 10, in Endebess, Trans Nzoia County, where he will inspect the Endebess-Matumbei road and the mother and child unit at Endebess Sub-County Hospital.
Presidential honours are conferred under the relevant constitutional and statutory provisions, with the President exercising the authority provided by law.
Speaking during a National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) graduation ceremony at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday, Ruto said Kenya needed to move away from a long-standing culture that measures educational success largely through academic qualifications
The President said the Affordable Housing Board had signed an agreement with the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) in September 2025 to secure the allocation
Speaking during the national World Teachers’ Day celebrations at the Kasarani Indoor Arena in Nairobi on Monday, Melly said the government had placed teachers and education infrastructure at the centre of its development agenda
Ruto linked the development of human capital to productivity, innovation, and Kenya’s ability to compete in an increasingly digital global economy.
For retirees, the change could significantly shorten the period between leaving employment and receiving the savings and benefits accumulated during their working lives
Speaking during a media interview at State House in Mombasa on Thursday, October 1, the President said the government was already implementing measures to strengthen the specialised unit.
Speaking during an interview with the media at State House, Mombasa, the President said he had discussed Uganda's refinery plans with President Yoweri Museveni.
The announcement comes as Kenya prepares to develop the planned Lamu refinery, which is expected to use crude from Turkana alongside oil sourced from international markets.
The President pointed out that the decision to locate the project in Lamu was therefore reached after technical assessments of the site and its potential to support industries beyond crude oil processing.
The Wiper leader said the Opposition's position on major investments should not be mistaken for hostility towards foreign capital.
Hardship areas are typically marked by challenges including poor infrastructure, limited access to essential services, difficult weather conditions, insecurity and inadequate social amenities.
Kindiki said Meru had been allocated Sh39 billion for development and construction projects, with Sh3.9 billion set aside for 21 kilometres of new roads in Meru town.
Speaking while attending the funeral of Mama Eunice Chebet in Kitalale, Saboti Constituency, Wetang’ula said political differences should not stand in the way of development in the region.