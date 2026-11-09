Six days to compensation deadline, police brutality victims cry out for justice

As the government prepares to close the window for fresh compensation claims, families of people killed by police and survivors left with permanent injuries have accused the State of shutting them out of a process meant to ease their suffering, appealing to President William Ruto to intervene before time runs out.

The affected families and women who survived police violence staged a protest in Huruma, Nairobi, on Sunday, November 8, demanding inclusion in the compensation programme and action against officers accused of committing human rights violations.

Their demonstration came six days before the November 14 deadline set by Professor Makau Mutua's compensation panel for receiving new applications, with the victims warning that the process risked leaving behind some of the people it was established to assist.

Among those seeking answers is Caroline Achieng, popularly known as Mama Cheryl, whose 21-year-old daughter, Sheril Adhiambo, was shot dead on February 7, 2026, while helping her mother sell fish at their kiosk in Huruma.

Several months after the killing, Achieng says she is yet to find justice, claiming that the police officer she accuses of shooting her daughter remains on duty and continues to move freely within the neighbourhood.

She said encountering the officer has repeatedly reopened the wounds left by her daughter's death, especially because she believes no meaningful action has been taken against him.

“Kitu inaniuma kabisa ni ule askari mwenye aliuwa cheryl wanguhadi jana nlimuona akinipita hapo yeye bado ako kazini hajachukuliwa hatua yoyote aliuliwa na bunduki na huyo askari nashinda nikimuona kila mara,” said Achieng.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) opened investigations into Sheril's death following the shooting, but her mother says the family is still waiting for accountability.

Another woman at the centre of the appeal is Hawa Sheila, who lost her eyesight during the 2024 Finance Bill protests after a tear-gas canister struck her eyes while she was pregnant.

Sheila, who previously earned a living selling goods around Nairobi's Archives area, said the incident permanently changed her life, leaving her unable to see or carry on with her former activities.

Although doctors reportedly told her that surgery could help restore her sight, she says she has not received the assistance needed to undergo treatment.

She appealed to Ruto to help her access medical care and regain her independence.

“Sahii mi ni kipofu sioni kitu yoyote natakata kurudi ile hali yangu ya kawaida niliambiwa na daktari bado nikichinjwa hii macho naeza ona nirudi ile hali yangu ya jkawaida ruto nakuomba uweze kunitengenezesha macho yangu nirudi hali yangu,” Hawa said.

The two cases formed part of wider concerns raised by the Mothers of Victims and Survivors Network, whose members say many women and families affected by police violence continue to suffer without adequate support.

The group questioned why some victims who sustained injuries, were allegedly abducted or lost relatives during incidents involving security officers had not received justice.

Fredrick Ojiro, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) Emergency Affairs Officer, cited cases of women allegedly injured through police actions and questioned why those responsible had not been held to account.

“Huyu mama alichomwa na karai amabayo ilipigwa teke na polisi na wengi ambao wametekwa nyara,kwa nini mpaka leo hawajachukuliwa hatua wanalindwa na nani ndani ya hii serikali ya Kenya,” said Ojiro.

Philecia Wamburu, a member of the mothers and survivors network, said the approaching deadline had heightened anxiety among families whose children were killed by police officers.

She questioned why mothers who had lost their children were still uncertain about receiving compensation despite the government's commitment to support victims of human rights violations.

“Juu tumeskia siku zimebaki chache ya kulipa hio fidia ya kupanguzwa machozi kama sisi wamama tumewekwa wapina watoto wetu wamekufa na waliuliwa na askari”.

During the protest, the women repeatedly chanted “Tekeleza ahadi” (fulfil the promise), directing their appeal to the President and demanding that affected families be considered before the application period ends.

Their concerns come as the Mutua-led panel continues to announce payments to individuals whose claims have been verified.

On November 5, the panel announced that 157 victims had been cleared to receive a combined Sh96.95 million under Phase VII of the compensation programme.

The established compensation structure provides Sh3 million to families of people killed, while survivors who suffered severe injuries qualify for Sh1 million.

Victims with moderate injuries are entitled to Sh500,000, while those whose injuries fall under the minor category receive Sh50,000.

However, the panel requires all applications to undergo verification before payments can be approved, with the amount awarded depending on the seriousness and category of harm suffered.

While compensation has been released in several phases, survivors and human rights campaigners say the exercise has not addressed all outstanding cases, with some applicants still waiting for their payments.

Beyond financial assistance, the victims are also demanding investigations and prosecution of those responsible for the alleged violations, arguing that compensation should go hand in hand with accountability.

The panel is expected to stop accepting fresh applications on November 14, although claims lodged before that date will continue through the verification and payment process.

With the deadline fast approaching, the families are now counting on presidential intervention to ensure their cases are heard and that the compensation initiative does not leave out those whose lives have been permanently affected by police violence.