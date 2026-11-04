Ruto's State of the Nation address set for November 19

President William Ruto will address a joint sitting of Parliament on November 19, outlining his administration’s progress, achievements and development priorities as the country takes stock of its national goals.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi announced the date on Wednesday, November 4, calling on senators to attend the special sitting, which will bring together members of the National Assembly and the Senate.

Kingi said the address would provide an opportunity to review the country's progress and assess the steps taken towards achieving its national aspirations.

“I take this opportunity to inform you that pursuant to Article 132 (1) (b) and (c) of the Constitution, His Excellency the President will deliver the State of the Nation Address at a joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday, November 19, 2026,” Kingi said.

“This address provides an opportunity to reflect on the state of our nation and take stock of the progress made in advancing our national aspirations. I, therefore, urge all the senators to attend this important sitting,” he added.

The address is expected to give an account of the government's performance, highlight its achievements and outline its priorities going forward.

Ruto's November 19 address will be his second State of the Nation Address in the current year and comes nearly 12 months after his previous address, which was delivered before a joint sitting of Parliament on November 20, 2025.

He also delivered a Special National Address at State House on July 30, 2026, during which he launched a public discussion on Kenya's long-term development roadmap beyond Vision 2030.

During his 2025 address, the President reviewed his administration's first three years in office, arguing that the country had established a strong foundation for equal opportunities and a future in which no Kenyan would be left behind.

He also presented an ambitious development plan aimed at moving Kenya from a developing country to a developed economy.

Ruto challenged Kenyans to move away from what he described as a culture of settling for average results, urging the country to embrace excellence and pursue bigger national ambitions.

To support his vision, he pointed to South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia, saying the countries had managed to transform their economies despite having resources comparable to Kenya's at independence.

He maintained that Kenya could achieve a similar transformation through deliberate decisions, a clear development plan and effective use of its potential to create prosperity.