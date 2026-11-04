Sakaja: My ODM move was agreed before Raila left for Addis Ababa

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has revealed that his switch from UDA to ODM was the outcome of political consultations involving President William Ruto and the late Raila Odinga, with the three leaders having settled on the move well before his official admission into the party.

The governor said his departure from the ruling party had been discussed privately with the two leaders, dismissing suggestions that his November 2 defection was an unexpected political realignment.

In an interview with Ramogi TV on Tuesday, November 3, Sakaja disclosed that the discussions were already underway before Raila travelled to Addis Ababa. However, the leaders had not agreed on when he would formally cross over to ODM.

“The conversation of moving to ODM was something that we had with the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President William Ruto,” Sakaja said.

He further revealed that Ruto had personally communicated the political plan to him and assigned him a role in supporting ODM as the party conducted its internal elections.

Sakaja said the President had explained Raila's political ambitions at the time and instructed him to work with the party, adding that he complied with the directions.

“Even before Raila went to Addis, the President told me, listen Baba is going for another seat, and we are here together. And remember at the time, ODM was having party elections. I was given instructions on how to support, which I did,” he said.

Despite the agreement among the leaders, Sakaja said the formal transition was postponed as they considered the country's legal provisions on changing political parties.

He maintained that the delay was not a reflection of uncertainty over his political destination, arguing that all the parties involved already understood the intended outcome.

“So the conversation was there, but the timing had not been agreed because we also have laws in this country. But the intention, the will and the decision were very clear to everyone,” he added.

The governor acknowledged that his eventual announcement generated mixed reactions, with some people having anticipated his departure from UDA but remaining unaware of when he would make it official.

“Many people are saying they are not surprised; they are shocked. They are not surprised because they saw it coming, but they did not know when exactly it would be,” Sakaja said.

He also explained that the timing of his entry into ODM was influenced by the changing political relationship between the two parties, saying the move would allow him to operate more comfortably within their emerging coalition arrangement.

“I believe there is no better time than today, when we have done it. We are in the same house; it is easier for me now that we are working on the UDA-ODM coalition,” he said.

After formally leaving UDA, Sakaja visited ODM leader Oburu Oginga, who welcomed him into the party.

The governor described his admission as a return to familiar political ground, insisting that he was not joining ODM to compete for positions already occupied by other members.

“He was very happy, because I have come back home. I affirmed to him that I have not come to take anybody’s space; I have come for my space,” Sakaja said.

Sakaja completed his transition to ODM on November 2, 2026, during a ceremony at Chungwa House in Nairobi.

He was received by senior party officials, among them Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati and National Chairperson Gladys Wanga.

The Nairobi governor said he was ready to take an active role in rebuilding the party and strengthening its political activities, pledging to contribute to its resurgence in honour of Raila's legacy.