CS Wandayi says Raila’s supporters are behind Ruto ahead of 2027 polls

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has signalled a growing political realignment ahead of the 2027 General Election, declaring that supporters of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are now firmly behind President William Ruto and his quest for a second term.

Speaking at a rally in Nandi on Saturday, October 17, Wandayi told Ruto that followers of the late opposition leader, popularly known as Baba, were supporting his presidency, pointing to a shift in political loyalties as the next election draws closer.

“Wafuasi wa Baba Raila Omollo Odinga sasa tuko nyuma yako, mheshimiwa Rais, to the fullest,” he told the President.

Wandayi said the President could count on support from areas that had previously stood behind Raila, expressing confidence that the former Prime Minister’s political followers would rally behind Ruto in the 2027 race.

The Energy CS also defended the President against criticism from political opponents, urging Kenyans to uphold respect for the office and give Ruto room to fulfil his responsibilities.

“We are saying that we must live in this country with respect. Former presidents were given respect,” Wandayi stated.

He referred to former presidents Jomo Kenyatta, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta, arguing that Ruto should receive the same respect accorded to his predecessors while serving as Head of State.

Wandayi maintained that political differences should not prevent the President from carrying out his duties, calling on those opposed to the administration to respect his position.

“They must also show respect to you to do your work,” he said.

He further appealed to residents to support Ruto’s re-election campaign, presenting the backing of Raila’s former supporters as part of the political support the President could draw on as he seeks a second term.

Wandayi has been among the leaders from the former opposition camp who have aligned themselves with Ruto since joining the broad-based government arrangement. The political agreement brought together leaders who had previously belonged to rival political camps.

Since the arrangement was formed, the Energy CS has accompanied Ruto to several political events, where he has defended the government against opposition criticism and urged Kenyans to support its agenda.

His support for the President has placed him among leaders seeking to expand Ruto’s reach into areas that traditionally supported Raila, whose political influence shaped opposition politics for years.

The broad-based government arrangement has created room for cooperation between politicians who previously competed against one another, as Ruto works to consolidate support ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Wandayi’s latest declaration in Nandi reflects those efforts, with the Cabinet Secretary presenting Raila’s former supporters as part of the coalition of voters expected to back the President in his bid for another term.