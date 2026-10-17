I'm bringing him the crown! Sifuna’s promise for Raila’s 2027 anniversary

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has challenged leaders who portrayed themselves as close associates of the late Raila Odinga to explain their absence from his first death anniversary, pledging to return to Bondo every year to honour the former prime minister and bring what he calls his “crown” to the 2027 commemoration.

Sifuna made the remarks on Saturday, October 17, 2026, while addressing a meeting of political aspirants in Bungoma County, where he expressed disappointment with politicians who failed to attend the ceremony held at Migwena Grounds on Thursday, October 15.

The outspoken senator questioned the sincerity of leaders who had claimed to be among Raila’s closest allies, arguing that their absence from the first anniversary raised doubts about their willingness to continue honouring his memory in the years ahead.

“Wherever Baba is, I want him to know that for the second anniversary, I am bringing him the crown. I am bringing him the crown,” he added.

Sifuna took issue with politicians who had presented themselves as people Raila trusted with important matters and who claimed they could not make decisions without consulting him.

“Watu ambao walikuwa wanajifanya watu wa karibu wa Baba, wale watu walikuwa wanasema wao ndio wanaweka siri, wale watu walikuwa wanasema hawawezi kufanya kitu chochote bila kuwa consult. The first anniversary hawakuja,” Sifuna said.

He questioned whether the same leaders would remain committed to remembering Raila as the years went by, pointing to the continued annual tributes paid to former President Jomo Kenyatta as an example.

“Nashangaa, kama huwezi kuja first anniversary ya Baba, na ikifika miaka kumi, na ikifika miaka kumi na tano, utakuwa wapi?” he posed.

The Nairobi senator said he would not abandon the annual commemorations, explaining that his commitment stemmed from the respect he had for Raila and the lessons he learnt from him.

Sifuna credited the late opposition leader with helping shape the person he had become, saying he intended to honour that influence by returning to Bondo each year.

“Mimi nataka nitoe ahadi nitaitimiza kwa sababu ya heshima ambayo nilikuwa nayo kwa Baba, kwa sababu ya kile kitu ambacho amenifanya, amenifunza, amenifanya niwe mimi vile nilivyo. Kila mwaka, kila mwaka, tutaenda Bondo kutoa heshima zetu,” he said.

Political leaders miss Raila's first anniversary

Sifuna’s criticism comes after several politicians associated with the broad-based government and ODM failed to attend Raila’s first death anniversary at Migwena Grounds.

One of the notable absentees was Suna East MP and National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, who explained that he stayed away because he was unwilling to share a platform with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Junet’s decision added to the debate surrounding the attendance of political leaders at the state-funded ceremony organised to remember the former prime minister.

Raila’s family also faced criticism over its decision to allow opposition leaders to attend the high-profile event, despite the commemoration being funded by the state.

The controversy over who attended and who stayed away has continued to draw attention, with Sifuna questioning the commitment of leaders who had previously portrayed themselves as close to Raila.

His remarks also set out his own position ahead of the next anniversary, with the senator promising to return to Bondo in 2027 and continue paying tribute to the former prime minister every year.