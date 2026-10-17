Owalo’s PPP gets full registration ahead of 2027 general election

Eliud Owalo’s political ambitions have received a boost after the People’s Prosperity Party (PPP) obtained full registration, allowing the outfit to prepare candidates for the August 10, 2027 General Election as it seeks to build a nationwide political base.

The party’s leader, a former ICT Cabinet Secretary who plans to pursue its presidential nomination, said the next step would be to expand its presence at the grassroots and reach voters in different parts of the country.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) issued PPP with a certificate of full registration after the party met the legal conditions required to secure the status.

"Our main objective is to change the leadership of this country. We will embark on a nationwide campaign to convince Kenyans of our mandate if we take up leadership," Owalo told the Saturday Nation.

With the registration process complete, PPP can now nominate and field candidates for elective positions in the next General Election.

Owalo also pledged that the party would conduct transparent nominations, saying aspirants would have an opportunity to compete for its tickets through a democratic process. He called on Kenyans to rally behind the party as it prepares to take part in the 2027 elections.

"We want to assure aspiring candidates that Kenyans will have a say in who wins the party ticket. That is democracy, and that is what we stand for," he added.

In a statement, PPP said it had satisfied the requirements for full registration under the Political Parties Act, 2011, and had gone beyond some of the minimum conditions set by the law.

The party was granted provisional registration on June 26 and given 180 days to fulfil the outstanding requirements before qualifying for full registration.

One of the conditions required PPP to recruit at least 1,000 registered members in each of at least 24 counties. Its membership was also expected to reflect the country’s regional and ethnic diversity, maintain gender balance and include representatives of special interest groups.

The legal requirements further directed the party to establish a national headquarters, open branch offices in at least 24 counties and put in place executive committees at the county level.

PPP said it had complied with the conditions and established structures in 30 counties, six more than the minimum number required. The party also confirmed that it had set up its national headquarters along Mucai Drive in Nairobi.

The registration marks an important stage in the party’s preparations for the next General Election, as it can now seek votes through candidates contesting various elective positions.

Owalo’s stated intention to seek the party’s presidential ticket places the nomination process among the issues to watch as PPP moves towards the polls. His pledge that aspirants will have a say in choosing the party’s candidates also signals the importance the leadership says it will attach to the nomination exercise.

The development comes as political parties face a series of deadlines issued by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election.

With the registration requirements met, PPP says its attention will now turn to strengthening its county networks, mobilising support nationally and preparing to compete in the upcoming elections.