Ruto turns up pressure on opposition over development agenda

President William Ruto has challenged opposition leaders to explain how they intend to run the country if elected in 2027, accusing them of offering criticism without presenting clear policies to address Kenya’s development needs.

Addressing residents in West Pokot County on Friday, the President urged voters to examine the records and plans of those seeking political office, warning that the country could not afford to entrust its future to leaders without a clear agenda. He also defended his administration’s development projects and accused his opponents of relying on ethnic politics, anger and division to win public support.

“Let us not gamble with the future of our nation. Let us not do games of trial and error with our nation with people who do not have a track record, have no plan, have no agenda and who have nothing to offer our country,” Ruto said.

The President accused his political rivals of seeking leadership positions without being prepared to account for their promises or explain how they would deliver on them.

“They want power without responsibility. They want leadership without accountability,” the UDA boss said.

Ruto said the 2027 General Election should give Kenyans an opportunity to compare the development programmes of competing political leaders and parties before deciding whom to elect.

He argued that campaigns should focus on policies, manifestos and past performance rather than political rhetoric or efforts to mobilise communities along ethnic lines.

President William Ruto during the laying foundation stone for the Sh414 million Kitale National Polytechnic Student Village in Saboti Constituency, Trans Nzoia County on October 16, 2026. — PCS

In a direct attack on some of his leading critics, Ruto singled out Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, questioning their ability to offer an alternative to his administration.

The President used pointed nicknames to ridicule the three politicians, referring to Sifuna as “Mr Empty”, Matiang’i as “Mr River Yala” and Kalonzo as “Mr 40”.

“Those other people who are being led by Mr Empty, Mr River Yala and Mr 40 have no plan. They have no agenda. They have no programme. They have no vision,” Ruto said. “All they are trying to sell to us is hate, anger, ethnicity and division.”

Ruto maintained that his government would continue implementing development projects in different parts of the country, arguing that criticism of its work had not been matched by convincing proposals from the opposition.

He took particular issue with Sifuna over his criticism of government initiatives, including the construction of markets, roads and affordable housing, which the senator has dismissed as cosmetic projects.

“There are some people with little minds. They are saying this market is a shiny thing. That road is a shiny thing. That affordable housing is a shiny thing,” he said.

“I want to tell these people, please, give us a break. If you don’t have minds on how to take Kenya forward, don’t waste our time.”

The Head of State also defended the distribution of public resources, saying development should not be determined by the political choices made by residents in different regions.

He said his administration was working to ensure that all parts of Kenya benefit from government programmes, including areas he described as having been marginalised in the past.

“You cannot sell us ethnicity. You cannot sell us anger and hate. You cannot sell us discrimination. We want to unite and be one,” he said. “Every part of Kenya must be part of development.”

Ruto further accused the opposition of failing to provide workable answers to problems facing the country, particularly in infrastructure, healthcare, market development and economic transformation.

“If you ask them about roads, they don’t know. They have no plan for health, markets and anything. Our competitors do not have a plan for our nation,” Ruto said.

“They want power without responsibility. They want leadership without accountability.”

During his stop in Makutano town, the President challenged opposition leaders to make their policy proposals public and allow Kenyans to assess them against the work his administration has undertaken.

He said voters were capable of making informed decisions and would increasingly rely on candidates’ achievements and plans instead of being influenced by political alliances based on ethnicity or campaigns targeting individual opponents.

“These citizens of Kenya will elect every leader on account of their track record, on account of their plan for the country,” he said.

“Kenya is a democracy, and we celebrate our democracy because we are proudly democratic.”

Ruto insisted that the coming election should provide a platform for leaders to compete on their ideas for the country's future. He said opposition parties needed to explain how their proposals would improve public services, expand development and respond to the needs of Kenyans.

“I have challenged our counterparts. I have told them, let us compete based on a plan, based on an agenda, based on a manifesto for the transformation of our country,” Ruto said.

The President's remarks placed the question of leadership credentials and development plans at the centre of his campaign message, as he urged Kenyans to compare his administration's record with the alternatives proposed by opposition leaders before voting in 2027.