Jalang’o vows ‘no giving up’ as Winnie Odinga joins Senate race

The race for Nairobi senator is gathering momentum ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, insisting he will pursue the seat to the end despite Winnie Odinga’s decision to join the contest.

Odiwuor has welcomed the entry of the East African Legislative Assembly MP into the race but maintained that he has no intention of stepping aside.

The development sets up a potentially competitive contest for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket, with both politicians seeking to represent the party in the elections.

Winnie, the daughter of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, announced her bid on Thursday, October 15, during the first commemoration of her father’s death. She joins a growing list of aspirants seeking to unseat or succeed incumbent Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, whose position is at the centre of the contest.

Speaking after Winnie declared her interest, Odiwuor said her decision had made the race more competitive but would not weaken his resolve to secure the seat.

“Winnie’s entry into the race makes it even more exciting, competitive and serious because the other people who announced their bid were not serious. Baba (Raila) did not bring us up to be afraid of anything. We are going to the wire. There is no giving up," he said.

The contest has attracted several other hopefuls, including United Opposition youth leader Ken Babu, lawyer Cecil Miller and former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo. Their interest in the seat adds to the competition as politicians position themselves ahead of the next General Election.

Jalang’o Insists on Fair Party Nominations

Odiwuor has maintained that Winnie has every right to seek the seat, saying the party should give all interested candidates an opportunity to compete for its ticket through a transparent and fair nomination exercise.

“If she is finding her space in this senatorial bid, we are ready. ODM tuko tayari and it is her democratic right to vie just like any other aspirant,” he said.

The two politicians’ interest in the same seat places ODM’s nomination process at the centre of the contest. The party will have to determine which candidate carries its flag in Nairobi as it prepares for the 2027 polls.

Odiwuor has declared his intention to seek the seat on an ODM ticket, making the party nominations a key stage in his campaign. Winnie’s entry introduces another prominent contender into the process, with the eventual nominee set to represent the party in the race for the Nairobi Senate position.

The Lang’ata MP has previously received public backing from President William Ruto, who also serves as the chair of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), for the Nairobi Senate seat. However, Odiwuor has ruled out abandoning ODM despite the President’s support.

He said he would remain in the party and accept the nomination outcome, including supporting another aspirant if he failed to secure the ticket.

“I am a member of ODM and a member of the broad-based government, and that is where we will fight. If I don’t get the ticket during the nominations, I will support the person who gets it,” the MP said.

His remarks make clear that he intends to fight for the ODM ticket from within the party rather than seek an alternative political platform. He has also committed to backing the eventual nominee if he loses the internal contest.

With Winnie now in the running, the Nairobi Senate race is shaping up to be a contest involving several political figures seeking to secure their parties’ backing before the 2027 General Election. Odiwuor, however, has maintained that he is ready for the challenge and will not give up his bid because another aspirant has entered the race.