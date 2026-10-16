2027 Election
Jalang’o vows ‘no giving up’ as Winnie Odinga joins Senate race
Speaking after Winnie declared her interest, Jalang’o, said her decision had made the race more competitive but would not weaken his resolve to secure the seat.
Speaking after Winnie declared her interest, Jalang’o, said her decision had made the race more competitive but would not weaken his resolve to secure the seat.
Ogeta said the moment remains very difficult for him, adding that he was extremely close when it happened.