Ruto challenges 2027 rivals to match his record as he vows to defeat them

President William Ruto has declared that he will defeat his opponents in the 2027 General Election, challenging them to present alternative development plans as he defended his administration’s record during a development tour of Eldama Ravine in Baringo County on Thursday.

Ruto said Kenya’s political landscape had changed since the 2022 election, arguing that voters would increasingly judge leaders based on their development agendas, track records and ability to deliver on campaign promises.

“I am ready as William Ruto. I am ready to be held accountable to the plan I gave to the people of Kenya. I am ready to be held to account on the agenda I sold to the people of Kenya. I am ready for Kenyans to examine my track record and give me a second term if they determine that my track record is good,” he said.

The President challenged his political rivals to demonstrate what they would do differently, accusing them of relying on divisive politics instead of presenting credible programmes for the country.

“Our competitors have no plan. Our competitors have no agenda. Our competitors are merchants of hate, merchants of anger, merchants of division, merchants of ethnicity, merchants that are selling to us negativity,” Ruto said.

President William Ruto engaging residents of Eldama Ravine during his development tour of Baringo County on October 15, 2026. — PCS

He added: “No country will be built using hate. Develop a plan.”

The remarks come as political parties and presidential hopefuls intensify preparations for the August 2027 elections, with opposition leaders seeking to consolidate their support behind a common candidate to challenge Ruto’s bid for a second term.

The opposition’s unity efforts face the challenge of reconciling competing presidential ambitions and disagreements over leadership and power-sharing arrangements. Key figures in the opposition include Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, whose political movement has also emerged as a platform for a generational shift in leadership.

Although opposition leaders have expressed a desire to field a single presidential candidate, negotiations over the coalition’s leadership and future government arrangements remain unresolved. The process presents a significant test for the opposition as it seeks to avoid divisions that could weaken its challenge to the incumbent.

Ruto, meanwhile, is seeking to build his re-election case around the performance of his administration and the implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, which he says prioritises job creation, infrastructure development and access to essential services.

The President pointed to investments in housing, roads, markets and student accommodation as evidence of progress, arguing that his administration was delivering on commitments made during the 2022 campaign.

“Today you can see the skyline of Kenya is changing. We are building 300,000 houses. We are building 100 hostels for 180,000 students. And we are building 600 markets across Kenya. Because we made a commitment to the people of Kenya, including the people of Baringo,” he said.

He maintained that the affordable housing programme was creating employment opportunities for young people while improving living conditions for residents of informal settlements.

On infrastructure, Ruto announced Sh25 billion for the construction of 300 kilometres of roads in Baringo County. He also said Sh2.5 billion had been allocated for a 70-kilometre road linking Pororapa towards Sinaiwa and other areas, adding that implementation had begun.

The President further announced Sh150 million for the construction of student hostels at a Kenya Medical Training College campus in Baringo, saying the investment would improve accommodation for young people pursuing higher education.

Ruto also defended his administration’s healthcare reforms, asking residents whether they or their relatives had benefited from government-funded treatment under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The Head of State concluded by accusing his critics of overlooking ordinary Kenyans who benefit from public programmes while criticising government spending.