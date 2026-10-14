Kindiki challenges opposition to produce development record ahead of 2027 elections

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has challenged opposition leaders seeking elective positions in the 2027 General Election to account for their development records and present alternative policies, saying political competition should be based on service delivery rather than insults and violence.

Kindiki said politicians who had previously served in government should explain what they achieved for Kenyans instead of criticising the Kenya Kwanza administration without offering alternative solutions.

“Anyone seeking votes must explain the work they have done for the people. Our opponents have served in office and they must tell Kenyans what they did for them,” he said.

“We cannot compete on the basis of violence, insults, ridicule or contempt.”

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki's with residents of Kiambu Town at Kirigiti Shopping Centre on October 14, 2026 — DPCS

The Deputy President spoke on Wednesday while inspecting development projects in Kabete, Kiambu and Ruiru constituencies in Kiambu County, where he defended the government's record ahead of the next general election.

He maintained that the administration had made significant progress in implementing its 2022 campaign manifesto, citing investments in roads, markets, agriculture, education, electricity connectivity and affordable housing.

Kindiki said the government was prepared to face voters based on its performance, expressing confidence that its development agenda would earn it another term.

“When it comes to service delivery, fighting poverty, building roads and markets, improving agriculture and advancing education, this government has exceeded all the expectations,” he said.

He added that the administration was committed to implementing its manifesto and was ready to be held accountable for its promises.

“This is the first government that is following its manifesto page by page, paragraph by paragraph, sentence by sentence and word by word,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President cited more than 6,000 kilometres of roads under construction across the country and about 600 modern markets being developed nationally. He said the projects were intended to improve infrastructure, create economic opportunities and support traders.

He also pointed to agricultural reforms that he said had improved farmers' earnings, alongside expanded electricity connections and increased teacher recruitment.

Kindiki said the government had employed 100,000 teachers and planned to recruit another 20,000 before the end of the year.

He further defended the affordable housing programme, saying construction sites across the country had provided employment to more than 1.1 million Kenyans.

In Kiambu County, the Deputy President highlighted government-funded projects valued at billions of shillings, including 1,656 kilometres of roads estimated to cost Sh152 billion, 31 modern markets, affordable housing developments and student hostels. The county has also received 14 milk coolers.

During the tour, Kindiki launched the construction of Muthure-Njathaini Road in Kabete, a project among several roads in the constituency costing a combined Sh330 million.

He also launched the construction of Kirigiti Primary and Junior School in Kiambu Constituency and inspected ongoing works at Kangangi Modern Market.

In Ruiru, he launched the construction of Gikumaru-Ruiru Technical Training Institute Road, inspected Rainbow-Gikumaru Road and assessed progress on a hostel accommodation block at the institution.

The Deputy President said the projects reflected the administration's commitment to fulfilling its campaign pledges and improving access to public services.

At the same time, Kindiki vowed that the government would not relent in its campaign against illicit alcohol and drug abuse, promising action against manufacturers, suppliers and other individuals involved in the trade.

“We will dismantle the manufacturers, enablers, suppliers and all the cartels ruining the health of our people,” he said.

His remarks come as political leaders begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 elections, with the government's development record and the opposition's alternative agenda expected to feature prominently in the campaigns.