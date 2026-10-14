MP Kihara reopens 2022 Ruto-Gachagua running mate vote mystery

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara has revisited the behind-the-scenes contest that led President William Ruto to pick Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate in the 2022 General Election, alleging that the vote used to select the candidate may have served a purpose beyond identifying the eventual nominee.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Kihara claimed Gachagua secured only five votes during the selection exercise, arguing that the outcome could later have been used to portray his choice as one that did not enjoy overwhelming support from Mount Kenya leaders.

The MP said the process was marked by confusion and prolonged negotiations as leaders struggled to agree on who should deputise Ruto in the presidential race.

According to Kihara, the discussions lasted two days and nights, with participants attempting to settle on a candidate amid divisions and alleged private approaches to some politicians.

“You remember we had some sort of standoff, confusion when he was nominating legally. We sat there for like two days, two nights,” she said, alleging that leaders had been assured the voting results would not be made public.

Kihara questioned the inclusion of some names in the voting exercise, citing Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru as individuals who, according to her, were not actively in the running for the position.

“There is somebody who voted for Alice Wahome, who was never in the game. There is somebody who voted for Waiguru, who was never in the game,” Kihara said.

She suggested that the outcome could have provided grounds for questioning Gachagua's selection, particularly if the results were later presented as evidence that Mount Kenya leaders had not strongly favoured him.

Kihara further alleged that Ruto had already considered the possibility of dropping Gachagua, suggesting the selection process could have helped support such a move.

“He wanted to drop Rigathi, so he sees ahead what he wants to do,” she maintained.

Her remarks reopen debate over the negotiations that preceded Ruto's choice of running mate ahead of the August 2022 polls, a process that has also been discussed by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

In September 2026, Nyoro offered his account of the meetings at Ruto's Karen residence, saying between 30 and 40 Mount Kenya leaders took part in discussions that stretched beyond 30 hours.

Nyoro said then-Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki received 28 votes, while Gachagua secured five. Despite the numerical outcome, Ruto eventually settled on Gachagua as his deputy presidential candidate.

Nyoro, who said he had strongly supported Gachagua during the contest, recalled how the candidate emerged from the process despite receiving fewer votes than Kindiki.

“I was campaigning for Gachagua 100 per cent; I was his chief campaigner in that thing, we got five votes but won,” Nyoro said.

He also recounted an alleged confrontation in which Gachagua threatened to reach out to former President Uhuru Kenyatta after feeling sidelined during the negotiations. According to Nyoro's account, Ruto faced the possibility of losing Gachagua and his allies if he chose a different candidate.

The contest attracted several senior figures within the Kenya Kwanza coalition, reflecting the competition for the running-mate position ahead of the presidential election.

Besides Gachagua and Kindiki, those considered included Nyoro, Wahome, Waiguru and former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

A Mizani Africa survey published in March 2022 had assessed the suitability of potential running mates, placing Nyoro at 70.8 per cent, Gachagua at 50.8 per cent, Wahome at 48 per cent and Waiguru at 45 per cent. The figures reflected the survey's assessment of the candidates and were separate from the internal vote described by Kihara and Nyoro.

Ruto ultimately named Gachagua as his running mate on May 15, 2022, ahead of the August 9 General Election.

The Kenya Kwanza presidential ticket went on to win the election with 7,176,141 votes, representing 50.49 per cent of the presidential vote, according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Gachagua was sworn in as Deputy President in September 2022 but was removed from office through an impeachment process in October 2024. Kindiki was subsequently appointed to replace him.