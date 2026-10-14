Ruto unveils ‘Usawa ni Sawa’ message as he courts North Rift voters

President William Ruto has challenged opposition leaders preparing to challenge him in the 2027 General Election to explain what they would offer Kenyans, dismissing political partnerships built around ethnicity as insufficient to secure the presidency. As he campaigns across the North Rift, the President has introduced a new United Democratic Alliance (UDA) slogan, “Usawa ni Sawa”, while using government development projects to make the case for a second term.

Addressing residents in Kinyach, Baringo North, on Tuesday Ruto argued that political unity without a clear policy direction would not persuade voters. He accused his opponents of failing to present convincing alternatives to his administration’s economic plans and urged Kenyans to focus on what candidates intend to deliver rather than their ethnic backgrounds.

"Even if they unite and have no agenda, tribal arithmetic will not win them anything," he said, warning against the use of ethnic alliances to mobilise support ahead of the next election.

His remarks came as he continued a 10-day tour of the North Rift, combining criticism of the opposition with efforts to highlight his administration’s development record and rally support for another presidential term.

The President has made “Usawa ni Sawa”, which means equality is good, a central message during the tour, using it to promote his government’s claim that public investments are reaching different counties.

During visits to Kapyego and Chebara in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Tuesday, Ruto led UDA supporters in a chant connecting the new slogan to the party’s existing “Mbele Pamoja” message.

"When I say UDA, you reply, 'Usawa ni Sawa'. When I say 'Usawa ni Sawa, you reply, 'Mbele Pamoja, he told the crowd.

The message has also appeared on campaign merchandise worn by supporters. At a stopover in Kaptumo, Nandi County, on Monday, some supporters were seen wearing UDA-branded caps and T-shirts bearing the slogan.

Ruto sets one-million-vote target

Beyond promoting the new slogan, Ruto has made a direct appeal to voters in the region, asking them to increase their support for his re-election bid.

"I need additional one million votes in this region. Presidency is won by votes and I need your support to secure another term to serve you," he said.

He also called on eligible residents without national identity cards to obtain them and register as voters before the 2027 election, emphasising the importance of voter numbers in determining the presidential contest.

To support his appeal, the President has pointed to investments in roads, housing, electricity, healthcare and education, presenting them as evidence of his administration’s performance.

He has also taken aim at critics of the Affordable Housing Programme, accusing opponents, including a senator, of trying to halt the housing levy and the construction of affordable homes despite contributing to the fund.

Ruto maintained that the programme had generated one million jobs, portraying it as a source of employment as well as a way to increase the supply of affordable housing.

President William Ruto during the flagging off the Baringo's Last Mile Connectivity Project in Baringo North on October 14, 2026 — PCS

Billions allocated to roads and housing

In Elgeyo Marakwet, the President said Sh15 billion had been set aside for housing and related developments. The projects include more than 3,000 housing units and accommodation for students.

He also announced Sh18 billion for the construction of 270 kilometres of roads and Sh1.6 billion to extend electricity connections to more than 10,000 households.

In Baringo, Ruto cited an allocation of Sh22 billion for 350 kilometres of roads, alongside Sh2 billion earmarked to connect another 25,000 households to electricity through the last-mile programme.

One of the projects he highlighted was the Sh4.5 billion Kipsaraman-Kinyach road, which covers 55 kilometres. The road is expected to connect with Kapsowar and improve trade and security in sections of the Kerio Valley affected by banditry.

He also pledged to revive the Kabartonjo-Barwessa and Barwessa-Kinyach-Kolowa roads as part of efforts to improve transport links in the region.

The President has used the infrastructure commitments to argue that his administration is directing resources towards communities that need better roads and access to essential services.

On healthcare, Ruto said 365,000 residents of Elgeyo Marakwet had enrolled with the Social Health Authority (SHA), adding that health facilities in the county had received Sh1.2 billion.

In Baringo, he said 410,000 people had registered with SHA, accounting for 61 per cent of the county’s population. He added that healthcare facilities had received more than Sh1.5 billion over an eight-month period.

Nationally, the President put the number of SHA registrants at more than 33 million and said health facilities had received over Sh200 billion.

He cited the registration figures and the funding directed to health facilities as part of his administration’s efforts to expand access to healthcare.

Ruto also highlighted the government’s investment in education, saying more than 100,000 teachers had been hired since 2022.

He said a further 20,000 teachers were expected to be recruited in December, adding to the workforce serving schools across the country.

The President also pointed to Sh784 billion allocated to free education, citing the funding as part of his administration’s support for the education sector.

Farmers advised to prepare for forecast rains

The President’s tour also included an appeal to farmers to prepare for forecast El Niño rains by planting crops that mature within a short period.

He said fertiliser was available at Sh2,000, while the price of maize seed had dropped from Sh1,000 to Sh500.

His advice focused on the need for farmers to take advantage of the available inputs and choose crops suited to the expected weather conditions.

In Chebara, Ruto said he had cleared Sh500 million in outstanding bills, enabling the completion of several projects serving surrounding communities.

The developments included schools, a polytechnic, a church, a cattle dip and other public amenities near Chebara Dam, which supplies water to Eldoret.

The President has continued to use the North Rift tour to promote his development record while seeking stronger political backing ahead of the next election.

His new slogan, appeals for an additional one million votes and criticism of opposition alliances form part of a broader effort to persuade voters that his administration’s policies and projects should shape their choice in 2027.