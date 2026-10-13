Ruto challenges rivals to explain how they plan to transform Kenya

President William Ruto has challenged opposition leaders to present their development agenda to Kenyans, accusing them of relying on ethnic politics, insults and hatred instead of offering solutions to the country's challenges.

Speaking during his development tour of Elgeyo-Marakwet and Baringo counties on Tuesday, Ruto said the 2027 General Election would be determined by leaders' development records and plans rather than tribal affiliations.

The President maintained that voters would reject politicians who rely on ethnic mobilisation and divisive rhetoric, arguing that the country had moved beyond politics centred on name-calling and propaganda.

“My competitors have no plan for Kenya,” Ruto said, adding that opposition leaders would present their proposals to the public if they had a clear agenda for transforming the country.

“The 2027 General Election will be defined by what leaders have achieved and the plans they offer voters, not insults, propaganda, name-calling or tribal affiliation,” he said.

The remarks came as the President continued a 10-day development tour of North Rift counties, where he inspected infrastructure projects and announced investments in roads, electricity connectivity, housing, markets and education facilities.

Ruto said the government was implementing development initiatives aimed at transforming the Kerio Valley region from a conflict-prone area into a productive economic zone.

He identified road construction across Elgeyo-Marakwet, Baringo, Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu counties as a key intervention to improve security, ease transportation and expand economic opportunities.

President William Ruto during the Inspection of the construction of Kongasis Teachers Training College in Churo, Tiaty Constituency, Baringo County, on October 13, 2026 — PCS

In Baringo North Constituency, the President inspected the construction of the 55-kilometre Kipsaraman-Kinyach road, which he said had received an allocation of Sh4.5 billion. The road is expected to be extended to Kapsowar in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

In Elgeyo-Marakwet, Ruto said the government was investing Sh18 billion to construct 270 kilometres of roads to address transportation challenges and stimulate economic growth.

He also commissioned the 30-kilometre Kipkundul-Kapyego-Kamelei road in Marakwet East, constructed at a cost of Sh2.2 billion.

The President further announced that Sh15 billion was being invested in Elgeyo-Marakwet under the Affordable Housing Programme to construct 3,000 housing units, nine modern markets and student hostels accommodating 2,500 learners in technical colleges and Kenya Medical Training College centres.

He said the national programme was targeting 300,000 housing units, 600 modern markets and accommodation for 180,000 students, creating employment opportunities for 1.1 million young people.

Ruto also laid the foundation stone for the Sh205 million Kapyego Modern Market, which will accommodate 200 traders. He said the project had already employed more than 100 workers across various construction trades.

On electricity access, the President flagged off a Sh416 million Last Mile Connectivity project in Kapyego targeting 1,655 households. He said the government was investing Sh1.6 billion to connect 8,975 residents to electricity across Elgeyo-Marakwet.

In Baringo, he launched a separate Sh1 billion electricity connectivity programme targeting 3,329 households, including 723 homes in Baringo North.

The President also inspected the Sh700 million renovation of the Chebara education complex, which includes improvements to secondary schools and a youth polytechnic. The project was 65.4 per cent complete, according to the information provided during the visit.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the government had restored peace and security in the Kerio Valley and was implementing an economic masterplan to create opportunities for residents.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said the government had connected 1.5 million households to electricity in four years.

The tour was attended by Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Wesley Rotich, Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and other leaders.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa also used the occasion to criticise former President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying he should respect Ruto's leadership.

“Uhuru Kenyatta is still having a hangover four years after he left office. He must respect the President of Kenya, His Excellency William Samoei Ruto,” Barasa said.