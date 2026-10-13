Linda Mwananchi appoints Pauline Njoroge Interim Communications Head

The Linda Mwananchi Movement has appointed political communications professional Pauline Njoroge as its interim head of communication, marking a new step in its efforts to build a formal political structure and strengthen its public messaging ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In an announcement issued on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, the movement named Njoroge to lead its communication team, which will include Fredah Onduso, Abigael Gikonyo and Charity Waweru. The appointments form part of an ongoing process to reorganise the movement, refine its political identity and establish its Presidential Campaign Secretariat.

The changes followed a leadership meeting held on Monday, October 12, where members reviewed progress on the rebranding exercise and the development of the movement's organisational structures.

In the statement, the movement cited Njoroge's background in political and strategic communication, noting her previous involvement in presidential campaigns, as well as her work with government institutions and intergovernmental organisations.

“Pauline Njoroge – Interim Head of Communication. Pauline brings a wealth of experience in political and strategic communication, having previously worked on presidential campaigns and with various governmental institutions and intergovernmental organizations,” the statement read.

Onduso, Gikonyo and Waweru have been assigned to the Digital, Media and Publicity Team within the Communication Department. Their roles will support the movement's efforts to coordinate its public statements, media engagement and digital communication as it develops its organisational identity.

The movement also indicated that the latest appointments were part of a wider restructuring process that would see additional officials brought on board.

“Further appointments will be announced in due course,” the statement added.

The establishment of a dedicated communication team comes as Linda Mwananchi seeks to strengthen its internal organisation and create a more coordinated approach to communicating its political positions and activities.

The movement is associated with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and a section of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders and supporters who have raised concerns about the party's political direction and its cooperation with President William Ruto's administration.

Its emergence has coincided with divisions within ODM over the party's relationship with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the direction it should take as the country approaches the 2027 General Election.

Supporters of the Linda Mwananchi Movement have used political tours and public mobilisation activities to present their views on party leadership, accountability and the representation of ordinary Kenyans. These activities have formed part of their efforts to communicate their concerns and establish a distinct political identity.

The ongoing rebranding exercise is aimed at giving the movement a more formal structure through which it can organise its activities and communicate with the public. The proposed structure includes a Presidential Campaign Secretariat and a communication department tasked with coordinating its messaging.

Njoroge's appointment places her at the centre of those communication efforts as the movement works to shape how its positions and activities are presented to the public. Her experience in political campaigns and strategic communication was highlighted as a key qualification for the interim role.

Working alongside Onduso, Gikonyo and Waweru, she will lead a team covering digital communication, media engagement and publicity. These areas are expected to form part of the movement's efforts to maintain a consistent public message as it continues its reorganisation.

However, the announcement did not specify when the restructuring process would be completed or provide a full list of the other positions that remain to be filled. The movement said further appointments would be communicated as the process continues.

The latest changes come as political groups begin putting their organisations in place and defining their positions ahead of the 2027 General Election, which will feature presidential, parliamentary and county-level contests.

For Linda Mwananchi, the appointments represent another stage in its efforts to establish a defined organisational framework and strengthen its communication capacity as it prepares for a more active role in the country's political landscape.