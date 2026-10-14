Kenya Pipeline profit rises to Sh11.6bn, with Sh5.9bn dividend proposed

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) reported a 13% increase in profit after tax to Sh11.58 billion for the financial year ended June 30, 2026, driven by higher petroleum transportation volumes and improved cash collections.

In a statement on October 14, 2026, the company said its audited financial results showed profit rose from Sh10.24 billion in the previous financial year, while total revenue increased by 8.8% to Sh42.98 billion from Sh39.50 billion.

KPC’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 10.66% to Sh24.95 billion, up from Sh22.55 billion in the previous financial year.

Profit before tax increased by about 8% to Sh17.54 billion from Sh16.17 billion, reflecting stronger operating performance during the period.

The company attributed revenue growth partly to a 7% increase in local and transit petroleum volumes, while direct costs rose by 8.52% to Sh9.16 billion, driven by higher maintenance and electricity expenses.

KPC’s board has recommended a first and final dividend of Sh5.9 billion, equivalent to Sh0.32 per share, subject to shareholder approval.

KPC said shareholders whose names appear on the register of members at the close of business on November 30, 2026, will qualify for the dividend if it is approved.

The results mark the company’s first full-year financial performance following its privatization earlier in 2026 and subsequent listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange in March.

The company’s total assets grew 6.15% to Sh149.27 billion from Sh140.63 billion, supported by growth in current assets and infrastructure investments intended to improve operational efficiency.

Cash and cash equivalents rose 84.45% to Sh20.54 billion, up from Sh11.14 billion the previous year. KPC attributed the improvement to stronger collections, higher throughput and better working capital management.

Cash generated from operating activities rose 34% to Sh17.39 billion, while the company’s borrowings fell 83.4% to Sh442.86 million after accelerated debt repayments.

KPC Board Chair Faith Bett-Boinett outlined plans to develop a multimillion-dollar petroleum trading hub at the company’s KPRL Kipevu complex. The proposed facility is expected to include bunkering and transshipment facilities, broadening the company’s role in regional petroleum trade.

The company also plans to explore expanding its pipeline to Uganda from Eldoret, along with other opportunities to strengthen its position in East Africa’s petroleum supply chain.

In its outlook, KPC said it would prioritize safety, capacity expansion and the resilience of its pipeline and storage infrastructure as it adjusts to operating as a listed public company.

The board maintained that the changes introduced through privatization, a broader shareholder base and stronger governance practices positioned the company for sustainable long-term performance.