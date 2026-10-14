Sh780bn media boom: Why Kenyan content creators are struggling to profit

Kenya’s entertainment and media industry is on course to reach Sh780 billion by 2030, but the expanding digital market is raising questions about whether local content creators can secure a fairer share of the money generated by their work as global technology companies continue to dominate online distribution and advertising.

A report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) says the ability to produce and publish content has improved with advances in technology, yet many creators remain unable to turn their online popularity into stable businesses because they depend on platforms that control how their work reaches audiences and generates income.

The Africa Entertainment and Media Outlook 2026–2030 identifies ownership of content, access to audience data and the development of different income streams as important factors in helping creators and media companies benefit from the industry's projected growth.

“Distribution, however, remains concentrated. A relatively small number of platforms continue to shape how content is discovered, how audiences are reached, how advertising is delivered and how creators generate revenue,” PwC said in the report.

The growing availability of digital production tools has opened the market to more creators, publishers, podcasters and independent production companies. However, entering the market and building a profitable business remain two different challenges.

Creators can now produce and distribute videos, podcasts and other material with fewer barriers, but their earnings often depend on third-party services to attract viewers, deliver advertisements and determine how revenue is shared.

This dependence exposes content businesses to changes they cannot easily influence. Adjustments to platform algorithms can affect how many people see their work, while new monetisation rules and fluctuations in advertising demand can reduce earnings.

As a result, creators may struggle to maintain predictable income even after investing time and resources in growing their audiences. The size of an online following alone does not guarantee that the content will generate sufficient returns.

PwC says creators need to build businesses around assets they own instead of relying mainly on the reach offered by digital platforms.

Such assets include intellectual property, recognisable brands, direct customer connections, first-party data and access to different distribution channels.

“The challenge is therefore not simply reaching audiences, but building assets they can control,” the report says.

Advertising remains an important source of income for online publishers and other digital content businesses. However, those that rely heavily on a single platform or one revenue stream face greater exposure when market conditions or platform policies change.

The amount creators earn from advertising depends on more than the number of people watching their content. Distribution decisions, the availability of advertisers targeting particular audiences and the terms under which platforms share advertising revenue also affect their returns.

This can make it difficult for creators to predict their income, even when their content attracts substantial attention. Changes in advertising demand or the way platforms distribute content can affect earnings without the creators having direct control over the decisions involved.

To address this challenge, PwC recommends expanding the ways in which content businesses make money.

Sponsorship agreements, subscriptions, paid memberships, merchandise, licensing and live events can provide additional revenue beyond advertising. A wider mix of income sources can help creators reduce their reliance on individual platforms and protect their businesses against sudden changes in monetisation policies.

“Owning intellectual property can also allow creators to earn from their work beyond its initial publication, including through licensing, syndication and distribution across different platforms,” the report states.

Ownership gives creators greater opportunities to commercialise their work after its initial release. Licensing and syndication can allow content to be used or distributed elsewhere, opening additional routes for generating revenue.

The report also stresses the value of maintaining direct relationships with audiences. Creators who build loyal communities around their work may be better placed to retain their followers without depending entirely on recommendation systems controlled by technology companies.

Direct engagement can also support subscription services and paid communities, allowing audiences to contribute to the businesses and creators whose work they value.

PwC considers stronger ownership of content and greater diversity in revenue generation important to the future of the entertainment and media sector, as competition for audiences continues to grow.

AI opens new opportunities

Artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as another tool that could help Kenyan content producers cut costs, improve efficiency and reach audiences in other markets.

PwC says AI is changing how media content is created, discovered, tailored to audiences and monetised. Its applications include translation, subtitling, audience segmentation, advertising optimisation and improvements to production processes.

These tools could be particularly useful in Kenya, where linguistic diversity can increase the cost and time required to adapt content for different audiences.

AI-powered translation and subtitling could enable creators to make videos, podcasts and other material accessible to people who speak different languages. This could help local productions reach wider audiences without requiring entirely separate content for each language group.

Recommendation tools could also help users discover material that matches their interests, creating opportunities for digital publishers and independent producers to improve their reach.

However, PwC warns that the growing use of AI also raises questions about copyright, licensing, attribution, misinformation and privacy.

Creators and media businesses must consider how their work is used by AI systems and whether they retain control over the commercial rights attached to their content. While the technology could lower production costs and improve distribution, concerns over ownership and the use of creative work remain important.

Industry projected to hit Sh780bn

PwC forecasts that Kenya's entertainment and media industry will grow from $4.7 billion in 2025 to $6 billion (Sh780 billion) by 2030, representing annual growth of about 5 per cent.

The projected expansion points to opportunities for content producers, publishers, advertisers and other players across the industry. However, the report indicates that a growing market does not automatically mean individual creators will enjoy higher earnings.

Globally, the entertainment and media industry is expected to increase from $3.5 trillion in 2025 to $4.2 trillion by 2030.

As both markets expand, the ability to turn audience attention into lasting commercial returns will remain an important issue for creators and media businesses.

PwC's outlook points to the need for stronger business models that allow creators to retain ownership of their work, establish direct links with audiences and earn through different channels rather than depending heavily on a handful of technology platforms.

For Kenya, the challenge is to ensure that the growth of digital entertainment translates into sustainable businesses for local creators, giving them greater control over how their content is distributed, used and monetised.