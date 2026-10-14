I failed! Newsmax Journalist apologises to Kenyans over Nairobi remarks

Newsmax journalist Rob Finnerty has apologised to Kenyans after sparking outrage by comparing Nairobi to a Third World city while criticising changes in New York City under its new mayor.

Finnerty issued the apology during a live television broadcast on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, admitting that his remarks were misguided and had offended people in Kenya and beyond.

“I compared what New York City has become to the city of Nairobi, which was just wrong,” Finnerty said, acknowledging that he had made an unfair comparison.

“I know my comments offended a lot of really good people who live there and all over the world, and for that I am truly sorry,” he added.

The controversy stemmed from a Newsmax segment in which Finnerty discussed immigration, street conditions and delivery workers in New York City, arguing that immigration from developing countries under former US President Joe Biden had changed the character of some American cities.

“They move to blue sanctuary cities, and the cities then start to look more like Nairobi than New York City,” Finnerty said during the broadcast.

He also accused the media of failing to adequately report on the changes he described, drawing comparisons with developments in the United Kingdom and France.

The segment featured interviews with individuals who identified themselves as coming from countries including Guatemala, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Mexico and Guinea.

None of the individuals featured in the supplied clip identified themselves as being from Kenya or Nairobi, a detail that became central to criticism of Finnerty’s comparison.

Kenyans took to social media to condemn the remarks, with some directing their criticism at Newsmax and Finnerty’s online platforms while demanding an apology.

Critics questioned why Nairobi had been singled out in a discussion about immigration and urban conditions in the United States, particularly when none of the interviewees identified Kenya as their country of origin.

In his televised apology, Finnerty acknowledged Nairobi’s growth as a centre for commerce, technology, education and tourism, describing it as a thriving city.

“It was a stupid comparison to make, frankly, because unlike so many other cities all over the world, Nairobi is actually thriving,” he said.

He also admitted that he had failed in his responsibility as a broadcaster and journalist to speak thoughtfully and respectfully, adding that no community deserved to be unfairly characterised or insulted.

Finnerty appealed to Kenyans to accept his apology, saying he understood why those affected by his remarks were offended and hoped they would forgive him.

The incident has reignited debate over how African cities are portrayed in international media, with critics arguing that comparisons such as Finnerty’s risk reinforcing negative stereotypes about the continent.