Pope Leo XIV diagnosed with lung cancer after surgery, Vatican confirms

Pope Leo XIV faces a week of hospital recovery and further medical assessments after surgery confirmed lung cancer, raising questions about his treatment and whether he will be able to undertake his planned tour of Latin America next month.

The 71-year-old pontiff underwent an operation at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday, October 13, during which surgeons removed the lower lobe of his right lung.

The Vatican said tests performed during the procedure confirmed lung adenocarcinoma, a type of cancer that doctors had suspected before the operation.

According to the Holy See Press Office, the surgery lasted about 90 minutes and was completed successfully, with no complications reported.

The procedure involved a video-assisted surgical technique to remove the affected lung section. Doctors described it as a radical resection, meaning the operation was intended to remove the affected tissue completely.

“An intraoperative histological examination confirmed the diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, as suspected from the preoperative examinations,” the doctors said.

The Pope spent approximately three hours in the operating room before waking up normally. Following a brief period of observation, he was transferred to his room on the hospital’s 10th floor.

Professor Stefano Margaritora headed the surgical team, which included Professor Elisa Meacci, Dr Maria Teresa Congedo and Dr Leonardo Petracca Ciavarella. The anaesthesia team was made up of Professor Massimo Antonelli, Dr Giovanni Punzo and Dr Giuseppe Bello.

Further tests to determine treatment

The medical team is expected to conduct more examinations on the tissue removed during surgery to establish the next steps in the Pope’s care.

Although the diagnosis has been confirmed, the Vatican has not released a prognosis or announced whether he will require chemotherapy or other forms of treatment. Doctors are awaiting further test results before outlining a treatment plan.

The preoperative examinations helped identify the affected area and guide the surgeons in preparing for the procedure.

The Holy See has maintained its earlier position that the Pope is expected to spend about one week in hospital. His scheduled audiences have been cancelled through October 20 to give him time to recover.

The Vatican Press Office is expected to provide an update on Wednesday morning on how the Pope spent his first night after surgery and whether further examination results are available.

The description of the operation as a radical resection points to the aim of removing the affected section of the lung. However, the extent of the disease and whether additional treatment will be necessary remain matters for the medical team to assess.

Pope spends evening with Vatican staff

Hours after the operation, Leo asked for dinner and spent the evening with his secretaries and other Vatican staff, according to Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office.

The update provided an early account of the Pope’s activities after surgery, although the Vatican has yet to give a detailed report on his recovery or explain what treatment may follow.

Lung adenocarcinoma is a form of non-small cell lung cancer that develops in glandular cells in the lungs. Further medical assessments are expected to provide doctors with more information as they monitor the pontiff’s condition.

The Pope had disclosed on Sunday that doctors had discovered a small nodule in his lung and advised him to undergo surgery to remove it.

Addressing worshippers during his Sunday noon prayer in St Peter’s Square, he explained his decision to follow the medical advice.

“The doctors believe it’s best to take action, so, following their advice, I’ve decided to have surgery to remove it,” he said.

On Tuesday, before entering Gemelli Hospital for the procedure, Leo waved to dozens of people who had gathered at the main entrance.

The cancer diagnosis was confirmed in the medical information released after the operation. The Vatican has not provided further details about the outlook for his recovery.

Leo has no reported history of serious illness and is regarded as physically active. His regular activities include swimming and playing tennis.

November visit to Latin America remains uncertain

The Pope’s health has also drawn attention to his planned visit to Latin America from November 6 to 17, which is scheduled to include Uruguay, Argentina and Peru.

The trip is expected to involve about a dozen flights, two helicopter journeys and changes in altitude during the visit to Peru, making it a demanding schedule for someone recovering from lung surgery.

It is not yet clear whether the operation will affect the visit. The Pope told reporters on Sunday that he intended to proceed with the journey.

The Vatican has not announced any changes to the itinerary, leaving the question of his participation open as doctors continue to assess his condition.

The coming days are expected to be important in determining his recovery and whether further treatment will be needed. The Holy See is expected to share more information as the medical team completes its assessments.