Pope Leo XIV diagnosed with lung cancer after surgery, Vatican confirms
The medical team is expected to conduct more examinations on the tissue removed during surgery to establish the next steps in the Pope’s care.
The medical team is expected to conduct more examinations on the tissue removed during surgery to establish the next steps in the Pope’s care.
The address, given annually at the start of the year, allowed the pope to outline his priorities for global diplomacy. He warned that multilateral institutions are losing influence and stressed that adherence to international humanitarian law is essential to protect civilians and maintain some humanity amid warfare.
The Vatican City — home to the Holy See and the seat of the Roman Catholic Church — is recognized as a key player in international peacebuilding, humanitarian work, and interfaith dialogue.
Symbolizes his own readiness to lay down his life for the Church and for Christ.