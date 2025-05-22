Nadine Natasha

The Berbers of North Africa
Despite pressures of modernization, they continue to maintain their cultural heritage.
Despite pressures of modernization, they continue to maintain their cultural heritage.
This surge in production marks a successful shift by pastoralist communities towards beekeeping.
Despite the team's group-stage elimination, Wangaya's individual performance was exceptional.
The price adjustments will affect specific footwear, apparel, and equipment lines, though the company attributes the changes to routine seasonal planning.
Steven Gerrard, who captained Liverpool that night, reflected on the team's never-say-die attitude and the electric support from fans that spurred their comeback.
Talanta Sports City is poised to become Kenya’s premier sporting arena, with a proposed seating capacity of 60,000.
Her grit, talent, and determination quickly made her a fan favorite and an inspiration to many in the boxing world.
According to one of the villagers interviewed, this lineage of blindness began ten generations ago when a woman was reportedly visited by an entity in her dreams.
The Brazilian tactician claimed that his sacking was "planned and premeditated.
He is now being hailed as the key to United’s hopes of lifting silverware.
Timaya Reflects on His Legacy, Hustle, and the Early Days of Afrobeats on ‘Afrobeats Intelligence’.
Sky was seen confidently entertaining guests with graceful and rhythmic dance moves to the soulful tunes of a live saxophonist.
Sapeurs, as the practitioners are known, often invest more in their clothing than in their homes.
Just as their ancestors charted long ago, the Maya watch, not as relics, but as timekeepers still.
Despite modern influences, many Akha still maintain their traditional culture and language.
Their commitment to cultural identity remains strong even in the modern world.
Samburu Elders Halt Senator Hezena Lemaletian’s Wedding After Cultural Vetting.
Now 79, Curry was seen leaving a grocery store in a wheelchair, accompanied by a caregiver.
Katikkiro Mayiga Dances to Juliana Kanyomozi’s “Kibaluma” at Buddu Event, Sends Internet into Frenzy.
Her choice of a long-sleeved gomasi at her kwanjula has ignited debate across Uganda.
Endurance Grand Makes Acting Debut in Ghana’s Historic Venice Film Festival Entry.
Sheilah Gashumba shared her joy as her father met her fiancé's family.
The officer had his throat slashed during the shocking incident, but was rushed to the hospital and treated with stitches and surgical glue.
The incident occurred on May 5 in Mijas, near Málaga, Spain, where the couple had been on holiday.
Holloway has since become one of the most dominant hurdlers in the world, with his focus on consistency and growth being a key factor in his continued success.
This rising star from Ghana is proving that African music is making waves on a global scale.
Ronaldo Jr. Makes Portugal U15 Debut, following in legendary father's footsteps.
Richardson is set to make her long-awaited return to competition this weekend in Tokyo.
He officially kicked off his 2025 track season with a bold message to his rivals.
For many, Cannes is not just a celebration of cinema but a runway of unapologetic elegance and daring creativity.
The conflict, which began in September 2023, was sparked after ten Hag publicly criticized Sancho's training performance.
The Kafala system, which links a migrant worker's legal status to their employer, gives sponsors almost complete control over workers' mobility.
According to court documents filed in Los Angeles, Bailey detailed a pattern of abuse, including a violent incident in January 2025 during a custody exchange.
Zari strongly criticized women reaching out to her in an attempt to get close to her sons.
Eric is known for his transformative role as a producer and entrepreneur.
To the Baka, the forest is mother, spirit, protector, and home.
A people who speak to the forest and believe it listens.
Everything has a spirit, and everything belongs to a cycle older than memory.
The competition, which kicked off this weekend in Hyderabad, India, has drawn contestants from 111 countries.
This milestone makes Sinners the second-highest grossing film of the year in North America, overtaking Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World.
He shared his emotional journey following a serious eye injury sustained during the Kwafie Festival in Dormaa.
It is not a celebration, nor a punishment, it is a passage, a test, and a bond.
King Promise is eyeing global recognition as he gears up for TGMA.
The phrase, which has become synonymous with unrestrained partying.
A Forgotten hero of Ghana’s darkest football day.
The Man Who Lost His Heart is a 23-track album born from heartbreak, memory, and healing.
The drama unfolded in the Eastlands area of Nairobi when the man arrived at his brother's house to find the woman, who was attempting to leave with some of his brother's belongings.
Awinja, who rose to fame through her role on the hit TV show Papa Shirandula, has since become one of Kenya’s most beloved digital personalities.
Diddy’s Lawyers plan to argue that the relationship between Combs and Ventura was "mutually violent."
TxC has become a standout force in the Amapiano genre, a uniquely South African sound.