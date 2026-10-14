Pope Leo XIV diagnosed with lung cancer after surgery, Vatican confirms
The medical team is expected to conduct more examinations on the tissue removed during surgery to establish the next steps in the Pope’s care.
The medical team is expected to conduct more examinations on the tissue removed during surgery to establish the next steps in the Pope’s care.
The Vatican’s dicasteries are major departments, each handling a specific area of the Church’s activities. The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development is responsible for a wide range of issues, including poverty, migration, healthcare, environmental protection, humanitarian assistance and human development.
In a decree, it said the Society's total of six bishops were excommunicated - and, in a highly unusual move, it added that any lay members who "formally adhere" to the group "are to be considered schismatic and excommunicated".
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has written to Pope Leo XIV, asking for prayers for Kenya’s peace, stability and ethical leadership during the Pope’s maiden apostolic visit to Africa.
Pope Leo XIV says he has “no fear” of Donald Trump and will keep condemning war, after the US president attacked him over Iran, nuclear weapons and foreign policy.
The pontiff departed Rome on Monday morning aboard the papal aircraft for Algiers, where his programme is centered on interfaith engagement and efforts to deepen Christian–Muslim understanding.
Leo, the first US pope, decided to move into the apartments in the wake of his May 8, 2025, election as head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.
With fears of a wider regional war rising, the Pope urged leaders to halt the cycle of attacks and return to talks before the crisis spirals beyond control.
Speaking on Friday during a Vatican audience with Italian intelligence officers, the pope said confidential material should never be used to threaten, control or damage individuals or institutions. Although he did not point to specific nations, he noted that the Church has, in several countries, faced repression driven by intelligence operations.
Acknowledging AI’s profound impact, Pope Leo said the technology influences millions daily and affects human thinking, learning, and relationships.
While in Turkey, the Pope will also step into the Blue Mosque, as both Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI did during their own trips. He is expected to meet other religious figures to encourage dialogue before moving to the next part of the journey.
Among the newly canonised were Saint Ignatius Maloyan, an Armenian archbishop who died during the 1915 genocide; Saint Peter To Rot, Papua New Guinea’s first saint, killed for defending the sanctity of marriage; and Saint Vincenza Maria Poloni from Italy.
This engagement will be the King and Queen’s first formal state meeting with the new pontiff. They had previously paid a private visit to Pope Francis in April on their 20th wedding anniversary.
The event, part of the Catholic Church’s “Jubilee of Youth,” was among the largest gatherings since the pope’s appointment earlier this year.
The Pope appealed for “an immediate halt to the barbarity of the war” and for “a peaceful resolution of the conflict”.
Addressing the crowds in St. Peter's Square, Pope Leo said people all over the world were praying and crying for peace.
The 15-year-old, who died of leukemia in 2006, is set to become the Catholic Church’s first millennial saint.
While the pontiff refrained from referencing any specific political events or naming global leaders, his message carried weight calling on the faithful to “open the borders of their hearts and minds.”
The portrait, unveiled during a special press event at the Apostolic Palace, comes just eight days after his election.
Pope Leo will be formally inaugurated at a mass in St Peter's Square next week on 18 May.
Leo was chosen as the new pope on the second day of the conclave following the death of Pope Francis last month.