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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Pope Leo XIV

Lucy Afandi lands key Vatican role after Pope Leo XIV appointment
Global Affairs

Lucy Afandi lands key Vatican role after Pope Leo XIV appointment

The Vatican’s dicasteries are major departments, each handling a specific area of the Church’s activities. The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development is responsible for a wide range of issues, including poverty, migration, healthcare, environmental protection, humanitarian assistance and human development.

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Pope warns intelligence agencies against misuse of secrets
News

Pope warns intelligence agencies against misuse of secrets

Speaking on Friday during a Vatican audience with Italian intelligence officers, the pope said confidential material should never be used to threaten, control or damage individuals or institutions. Although he did not point to specific nations, he noted that the Church has, in several countries, faced repression driven by intelligence operations.

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