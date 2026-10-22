Pope Leo XIV needs no further treatment after lung cancer operation

Pope Leo XIV has received encouraging news following surgery for lung cancer, with doctors confirming that he will not need further treatment after removing the affected part of his right lung. The Vatican said laboratory tests confirmed that the 71-year-old pontiff had lung adenocarcinoma, but the disease was localised, allowing doctors to conclude that no additional treatment was necessary.

"A subsequent oncological assessment has confirmed that no further treatment is necessary," the Vatican said in a statement.

The medical update comes as the Pope returns to his public duties after spending four days at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where he underwent surgery on 13 October. He was discharged over the weekend and stopped to speak with well-wishers as he left the hospital grounds.

On Wednesday, Leo attended his first weekly general audience at St Peter’s Square since leaving hospital, marking his return to the public after the operation.

The procedure lasted 90 minutes and involved removing the lower lobe of his right lung. Doctors had discovered a nodule in the lung before the surgery, prompting the pontiff to inform worshippers about his condition during his regular Sunday prayers.

While addressing people gathered in St Peter’s Square, Leo said the growth had been detected "at an early stage".

The examination of the tissue removed during surgery later confirmed the initial diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma. However, the tests also showed that the cancer had remained localised, leading to the medical decision that further treatment was not required.

During his hospital stay, the Pope continued some of his religious activities despite undergoing the procedure. Photographs released on Friday showed him celebrating Mass from his hospital room, dressed in green vestments and standing behind a makeshift altar.

His recovery has also coincided with continued involvement in diplomatic efforts, particularly calls for peace and humanitarian assistance amid the war in Ukraine.

The Vatican announced on Friday that Leo had spoken by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the discussion, the Pope urged a ceasefire in Oleshky, a city in Russian-occupied Ukraine, to enable food supplies to reach people affected by the blockade.

He also called for "dialogue and peace" as the conflict continued to create humanitarian challenges.

On Monday, Leo held another telephone conversation, this time with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, maintaining contact with the Ukrainian leadership as efforts to address the war continued.

Beyond his immediate recovery and diplomatic engagements, the Pope is also expected to travel to Latin America in early November. People close to him have previously indicated that he is eager to maintain the planned schedule and avoid delays linked to his recent operation.

The latest medical findings provide a positive development for the pontiff as he recovers and prepares for upcoming commitments. With doctors ruling out the need for additional cancer treatment, attention will now remain on his recovery and his ability to continue carrying out his religious and diplomatic responsibilities.

His appearance at the weekly general audience on Wednesday followed his discharge from hospital and came as the Vatican shared the results of the medical assessment, confirming that the operation had addressed the localised cancer without the need for further treatment.