US journalist Rob Finnerty forced to apologise after Nairobi remarks spark outrage

US journalist Rob Finnerty has apologised to Kenyans after a controversial comparison between Nairobi and New York City ignited a social media storm, with critics questioning why the Kenyan capital was portrayed as a negative example in a debate about immigration in America.

Finnerty, a journalist with Newsmax, issued the apology on Tuesday, October 13, admitting that he had misspoken and expressing regret to Nairobi residents and others offended by his comments.

“I want to offer an apology to the people of Nairobi, Kenya. The passion you have for your city and homeland is amazing… We all make mistakes. I misspoke, and I am sorry to anyone I have offended,” Finnerty said.

The backlash followed a Newsmax broadcast in which Finnerty discussed immigration, street conditions and changes in New York City, arguing that immigration from developing countries under former US President Joe Biden had altered the character of some American cities.

“They move to blue sanctuary cities, and the cities then start to look more like Nairobi than New York City,” Finnerty said during the broadcast.

His remarks drew strong reactions from Kenyans, many of whom questioned the decision to invoke Nairobi in a discussion about what Finnerty described as changing conditions in US cities.

During the segment, the journalist also accused the media of failing to adequately report on the changes he claimed were taking place. He extended his argument to the United Kingdom and France, suggesting that similar developments were occurring in those countries.

The broadcast featured interviews with people who identified themselves as coming from Guatemala, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Mexico and Guinea. None of the individuals shown in the supplied clip identified themselves as being from Kenya or Nairobi.

That detail became a major point of contention, with critics questioning the relevance of Nairobi to the discussion when none of the interviewees cited the Kenyan capital as their place of origin.

Following the broadcast, Kenyans flooded social media with criticism directed at Finnerty and Newsmax, with some demanding an apology over the remarks.

Others questioned why Nairobi had been singled out as a point of comparison, arguing that the reference cast the city in a negative light without a clear basis in the discussion presented.

The controversy has also renewed debate about the portrayal of African cities in international media, particularly when they are used as examples of undesirable urban conditions in discussions about immigration and developments in Western countries.

Critics argue that such comparisons risk reinforcing negative stereotypes about African cities and influencing how international audiences perceive them.

Finnerty's apology came as criticism continued over his remarks, with Kenyans challenging the way Nairobi and the country at large are represented by foreign journalists and commentators.