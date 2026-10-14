Kenya Pipeline profit rises to Sh11.6bn, with Sh5.9bn dividend proposed
Kenya Pipeline Company reported a 13% rise in annual profit to Sh11.58 billion and proposed a Sh5.9 billion dividend as cash holdings increased and borrowings declined.
Kenya Pipeline Company reported a 13% rise in annual profit to Sh11.58 billion and proposed a Sh5.9 billion dividend as cash holdings increased and borrowings declined.
The latest offer comes as the government continues to use domestic borrowing as one of its sources of financing its budgetary requirements, with Treasury securities providing a key avenue for mobilising funds from local investors.
The President said the project reflected a shift from traditional infrastructure financing, where the government relies heavily on taxes and public borrowing, towards a model that brings private capital into commercially viable projects
Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony in Mokowe, Lamu County, on Wednesday, Ruto said investors should be regarded as development partners and warned those he accused of using disputes and court cases to seek private negotiations with investors
Speaking in Fulugani, Kwale County on Tuesday, Ruto said some people who publicly supported the refinery were working behind the scenes to stop it through legal action, accusing them of using “selfishness” and “extortionism” to undermine investors.
According to the CBK prospectus, the funds raised through the reopening will be used for budgetary support, making the auction part of the government's domestic borrowing programme
Chief Principal Jane Njuguna told the committee that the Sh1 million remained invested in the NSE and generated income for the school.
Speaking at the Islamic Finance Forum and Dialogue Conference in Nairobi on Thursday, Salat said Islamic finance should go beyond offering alternatives to conventional banking and instead focus on financing real assets and productive economic activity
The latest industry projections point to continued expansion, with the 2025 Islamic Finance Development Report estimating total Islamic finance assets at about Sh557.28 trillion in 2024 and projecting further growth towards 2029. The report also notes that Islamic banking is expanding in sub-Saharan Africa, with Islamic banks and banking windows operating across numerous markets
Before joining Centum, Omondi-Achola spent more than 13 years at Kenya Airways, holding senior positions including Chief Transformation Officer, Director of Strategy and Performance Management, Acting Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager of Jambojet
The strong performance by equities comes against a backdrop of relatively stable monetary conditions in Kenya
The performance comes against a backdrop of continued investor attention on Kenya’s economic outlook, corporate earnings, interest rates, currency movements and government fiscal policies. These factors have remained important considerations for investors assessing the prospects of listed companies and the wider capital market
CBK said the approval was granted on August 28 under Section 13(4) of the Banking Act, with the transaction expected to take effect once the agreement between the two companies is completed
The CBK said successful investors would receive details of the amount payable through the DhowCSD Investor Portal or application under the transactions section on September 4
Speaking during a private sector business roundtable with shipping and maritime industry representatives in Nairobi, Mudavadi said Kenya needed a predictable and competitive business environment to give investors confidence.
The approval comes as Kenya seeks to diversify capital market products and provide investors with additional avenues for spreading risk
Kittony’s exit marks the conclusion of his six-year leadership period at the exchange.
With the transaction now concluded, the National Treasury is set to receive Sh204.3 billion from the disposal of a 15 per cent shareholding in Safaricom. Together with an advance dividend arrangement worth Sh40.2 billion, the deal is expected to generate a total of Sh244.5 billion for the government
The listing is expected to expand investment opportunities within Kenya’s capital markets as it transitions into a publicly traded institution
The Kenya Roads Board had earlier planned to mobilise Sh175 billion through the bond by the first quarter of 2026. The money was meant to repay commercial bank loans that were taken as a bridge facility to help clear pending bills owed to road contractors.
The offer includes 15- and 25-year instruments with competitive coupon rates and secondary market listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange
The FXD3/2019/015 bond is a 15-year paper with 8.3 years remaining to maturity. It carries a coupon rate of 12.3400% and will mature on July 10, 2034.
Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has advertised a vacancy for Managing Director and CEO following its March 2026 listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange. Applicants must meet Chapter Six requirements and submit by May 20, 2026.
Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority reports issuers’ governance score rose to 79% in 2024/25, driven by stronger boards, tighter compliance and sector-wide gains, especially in energy and petroleum.
The transition, effective April 1, 2026, marks a leadership shift aimed at strengthening corporate governance, legal compliance and regulatory oversight within one of Kenya’s key financial market institutions.
The firm also planned to expand its employee share ownership plan from 2% to 5%. Both moves are non-dilutive and subject to regulatory, court, and shareholder approvals.
A new report shows Diamond Trust Bank investors gained 52.61% nominally over 2015–2025, but 73.77% inflation turned this into a -12.17% real loss, making dividends the main source of returns.
Kaluma said National Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee sought the best price for the public asset and challenged testimony that failed to present a credible alternative valuation.
Kittony, who took over the role in July 2020, officially exited on Tuesday following the expiry of his term. His tenure had been extended by one year in 2025, allowing him to remain in the position longer as the exchange pushed forward with reforms and market expansion efforts.
Speaking during the release of the results of the Kenya Pipeline Company Limited (KPC) Initial Public Offer in Nairobi on Wednesday, Mbadi said the offer, which opened on January 19 and closed on February 24, 2026, received applications for 12.49 billion shares against the 1.8 billion shares on offer at Sh9 each.