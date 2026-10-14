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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Nairobi Securities Exchange

Ruto: I will not allow sabotage of Lamu refinery investment
Coast

Ruto: I will not allow sabotage of Lamu refinery investment

Speaking in Fulugani, Kwale County on Tuesday, Ruto said some people who publicly supported the refinery were working behind the scenes to stop it through legal action, accusing them of using “selfishness” and “extortionism” to undermine investors.

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Islamic finance gains ground in Africa as Kenya prepares for Shariah-compliant finance forum
Business

Islamic finance gains ground in Africa as Kenya prepares for Shariah-compliant finance forum

The latest industry projections point to continued expansion, with the 2025 Islamic Finance Development Report estimating total Islamic finance assets at about Sh557.28 trillion in 2024 and projecting further growth towards 2029. The report also notes that Islamic banking is expanding in sub-Saharan Africa, with Islamic banks and banking windows operating across numerous markets

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Over 70,000 Kenyans back oversubscribed KPC IPO at NSE listing
News

Over 70,000 Kenyans back oversubscribed KPC IPO at NSE listing

Speaking during the release of the results of the Kenya Pipeline Company Limited (KPC) Initial Public Offer in Nairobi on Wednesday, Mbadi said the offer, which opened on January 19 and closed on February 24, 2026, received applications for 12.49 billion shares against the 1.8 billion shares on offer at Sh9 each.

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